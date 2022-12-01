Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
NBC New York
Severely Mentally Ill Teens Sent to NY Foster Home Unable to Treat Them, Leading to Scares
A teenager standing in front of a car, asking the driver to end his life. Another teen stealing a family's chicken from their backyard — then eating it alive, right in front of children. There is a dire shortage of psychiatric care for adolescents that has led to conflict...
whcuradio.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
informnny.com
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
wxhc.com
Fentanyl Apart of Major Drug Bust in Village of McGraw
Another major drug bust was done by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Thursday, December 1st at a residence located on West Main Street in the Village of McGraw. The task force conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence and located over an ounce of Meth, 8 grams of Cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of currency.
New York Gets A Third REAL ID Reprieve; What’s The New Deadline?
Originally announced in 2005, the REAL ID has had an extremely rough launch in the US. After states dragged their feet for more than a decade to set compliance deadlines, April 27, 2020 became the official deadline. Then COVID hit and it became May 3, 2023 because of office closings.
WKTV
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
urbancny.com
November’s Police Crime Blotter
Shots Fired Reported on Glenwood Ave. – Friday, November 18th, 2022, at around 2:09 P.M., Officers responded to 715 Glenwood Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired, and multiple casings were on the scene. A vehicle was also found to be struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
