Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release
President Biden's White House condemned former President Trump for calling for the termination of parts of the U.S. Constitution this week. Trump faced attacks from all sides.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Comments / 0