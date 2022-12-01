Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
'I'm hoping that you'll just let us go': Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart traffic stop
Chief Mary O'Connor was placed on administrative leave last week. Body camera video showed her displaying her credentials and requesting to leave.
10NEWS
Police: Family of 3 was onboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach
A 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead. A search for the 42-year-old male pilot is still underway.
10NEWS
Woman, child aboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach found dead, police say
The plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off Saturday night. The FAA alerted local police when it was discovered the plane hadn't returned.
Comments / 1