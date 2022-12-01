Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy concert hall can devour the poor, unsuspecting musician without hesitation. Unfortunately, I witnessed this transgression with my own eyes against one of my favorite singers, Snail Mail, on Nov. 14. Perhaps I should’ve realized sooner the type of concert, or shall I say concerts, I was getting myself into: five different music performances were lined up back-to-back in one-hour increments. I figured there was overlap, and some would be openers. Oh boy, was I wrong.

19 HOURS AGO