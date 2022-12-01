ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County

The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino Flavors: Burglary at The Elk Store, local wine served at the White House, a beloved dive bar closes, and more news bites

MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/22 – Just when I thought it was going to be a quiet week for epicurean news, when it rains it pours — similar to the weather we’ve had this week! Tourism season has wrapped up and it’s a great time to get out and support our local businesses, they need the support now more than ever. Consider buying a gift card or shopping local for holiday food, drink and other edible necessities. Be sure to include an independently owned local business or product in your holiday menu planning, too. Read on for the latest food and drink news in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com

Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
sonomamag.com

This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train

There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
kymkemp.com

Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks

Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January.     Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent.    At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
piedmontexedra.com

Sonoma County Office of Education buys property for educator housing

The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased a piece of property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. Office of Education officials plan to ask the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.
newsofthenorthbay.com

UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

PG&E tells some Sonoma County projects that power connections could take up to 18 months

Construction has begun on the fourth of five planned warehouses in a 380,200-square-foot project near the entrance to the Sonoma County airport, but an electrical connection for it may take up to 18 months. That’s what the general contractor on the approved Billa Landing project said he heard from Pacific...
sonomamag.com

Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town

For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
ksro.com

Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing

A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
mendofever.com

Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2

Communities prepare for frigid temperatures — freeze warning for some areas

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - At King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa, floor manager Ron Magill used a frost cloth to cover certain plants for the night to protect them from the frigid cold. This includes citrus trees, succulents, and sweet pea starts. "Especially things that have flowers, you want to...
sonomacountygazette.com

It’s time for chowder in Bodega Bay!

TIME TO CELEBRATE THE CLAM! FINALLY! Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the 20th Annual Clam Chowder Day on Saturday, Jan. 28. This is the day you get to taste all the chowders in the Bodega Bay area. Drive from one delicious restaurant to another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are two starting taste times to choose from. We do this split start time to help reduce the tasting lines, so you get your 2-ounce chowder taste faster!
KRON4 News

2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy