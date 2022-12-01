Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Meet Cadi, a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier selected as the 2022 Little Yellow Dog
SIOUX CITY — She’s sleek and beautiful and can take off like a flash. Perhaps, it is only fitting that the canine guest of honor for the 87th annual Little Yellow Dog auction is a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadillac. “Or you can call her Cadi for short,”...
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Review team selects Westside Little League to lease Riverside Sports Complex
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement from Westside Little League to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for outdoor youth sports programs and leagues. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in October that it wants...
Sioux City Journal
Rent relief program aims to entice small businesses to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City's many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers a 50 percent discount...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Durant, Wapello, Harris-Lake Park, West Monona, Riverside and Treynor compete in Class I Contemporary at Iowa State Dance Championships 2023
Harris-Lake Park claimed third place, West Monona was fourth and Durant, Wapello, Riverside and Treynor also competed on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Harris-Lake Park finished with 332.5 points from the four judges in competition won by...
Sioux City Journal
Medical emergency shows volleyball fans have a heart
SIOUX CITY -- The hyperbole surrounding sports so often builds any particular game up to be a life-or-death situation. But a volleyball match in September literally turned into such an experience for Karyn Holen and her family. Seated in the bleachers on that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa, watching...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Longtime NAIA volunteer wants everyone to have a good impression of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Vanessa Cantoni and Sude Gundogan may be teammates on the Columbia College (Missouri) Cougars women's volleyball team, but they were competitors when it came to the game of Jenga. "You have to have a steady hand and show plenty of courage," Cantoni, a Curitiba, Brazil native said...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East outduels Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in competitive clash 70-58
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sioux City S.C. East prevailed over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2. Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreement with Dakota Dunes
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to discuss a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. Last month, the council voted unanimously to approve agreements of the same length with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. If the agreement with Dakota Dunes is approved, South Sioux City would be the lone sister city without an agreement.
Sioux City Journal
Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29
Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61
The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers trade William Smith to Muskegon for Tyler Hotson
SIOUX CITY -- Swinging its first trade of the season, the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday received Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson in exchange for defenseman William Smith. The Musketeers also received a 2023 Phase 1, 7th round draft picks from Muskegon and sent 2006 affiliate forward Chase Stefanek and...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East girls rally to beat Heelan in season opener
SIOUX CITY -- Freshman guard Trishelle Miller scored 24 in her high school debut to lead the Sioux City East girls to a 69-61 come-from-behind victory over Bishop Heelan Friday night. Heelan jumped out to a 21-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Black Raiders outscored...
Sioux City Journal
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 11, with an open house at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
Sioux City Journal
Correctionville River Valley hustles by Moville Woodbury Central 53-43
Correctionville River Valley dumped Moville Woodbury Central 53-43 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley played in a 53-36 game on February 10, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic trips Marcus MMCRU in tenacious tussle 51-42
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-42 victory over Marcus MMCRU during this Iowa girls high school basketball game. Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off on December 3, 2021 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Top three seeds advance to NAIA quarterfinals, two spots still up for grab late Friday
SIOUX CITY — Three of the top five top seeds in NAIA women's volleyball teams punched their tickets to the national tournament quarterfinals after sweeping their final pool play matches Friday. No. 1 seed Eastern Oregon got past Cornerstone (Mich.), 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. No. 2 seed Jamestown beat College...
