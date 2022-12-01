Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Holidays In The City Of Imperial
(Christmas Events in Imperial)....Several events were held in and around El Centro this past weekend. This coming weekend starts with holiday events in the City of Imperial. On Friday, December 9 the City of Imperial will hold their Market Days and Parade of Lights. Market Days will be held in downtown Imperial starting at around 5:00 pm. The Parade of Lights will begin at Second Street and travel north on Imperial Avenue. The route is simple, straight up Imperial Avenue. The Parade will start at 6:00 pm, with all entries decorated in lights.
kxoradio.com
33rd Annual Holiday Concert
(Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz Holiday Concert)....This will be the 33rd Holiday Concert put on by Valley Jazz. The special guest this year will be Derek Cannon. Valley Jazz is Directed by Renee Baker. The public is invited to join them for a music filled evening of jazz and holiday favorites. The concert will be held at 7 pm, December 16th at Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School in El Centro. Admission is free, with 2 food items for the IV Food Bank. Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz is sponsored by Imperial Valley College, Central Union High School and the El Centro Education Foundation.
kxoradio.com
Stone Of Hope Awardees Named
(2023 Imperial Valley Martin Luther King Jr Stone Of Hope Awardees).....The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Committee has announced the 2023 honorees. The 10 individuals are being recognized for how their efforts in the Imperial Valley closely embody the community service of the late civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. The Stone of Hope award is presented annually and is considered Imperial County's preeminent multiculture award event. The 2023 honorees include; Victor Carrillo and John Moreno, the iconic voices of Calexico Bulldog radio, Lola Shambee a faithful servant of her church and community, Mariano Peinado a recipient of the Mellon Mays Fellowship, Kayden Amare Beasley a recipient of the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, Alexandra Hart known for her jewelry and metal sculpture and her commitment to social responsibility, Danny Santillan community advocate, Sandra Kofford lifelong educator in Imperial Valley, Mary Turner a gifted artist and entrepreneur, Lennor Johnson superintendent/president of Imperial Valley College, and Gregorio Ponce longtime professor at SADSU/IV and IVC. The awards ceremony will be on January 28 at La Resaca in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
IID Board Meeting
(Directors sworn into office Friday)....Their first board meeting is Tuesday. Re-elected Director Alex Cardenas for Division 1 and newly elected Gina Dockstader for Division 3 and Kerin Eugenio for Division 5 were sworn into office during a special meeting Friday. Their first meeting is tomorrow, Tuesday. They will face a short action agenda, with just four items, two of which are amendments to previous agreements. Most of the meeting will be taken up with information items. Residents can attend the meeting in person or via live stream. The public session begins at 1:00 pm in Condit Auditorium on Bradway in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
County Board Of Supervisors Meeting
(Supervisors to hold a regular weekly meeting)...The meeting will be held Tuesday morning. Public session begins at 10:00 am. The Supervisors will discuss adopting a resolution extending remote meetings. There will be a presentation from the Public Health Department regarding COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. They will discuss a grant agreement between the California Department of Public Health and Imperial County Public Health. And the Supervisors will hear a presentation by David Salgado, Regional Affairs officer from the Southern California Association of Governments. The meeting will be held at the Administration Building on Main Street in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Calexico Police Continue to Investigate A Fatal Incident
(Calexico Police are seeking the public's assistance)...They are investigating an incident that occurred in October. Police had responded to a call in the 500 block of East Fourth Street. They found a seriously injured man, later identified as 30 year Ian Andrade. The man was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say during the investigation they followed a blood trail that led them to the 600 of East Fourth Street. Police believe the victim was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street. The vehicle fled the scene. The police are asking for public assistance in identifying the vehicle.
holtvilletribune.com
Hanks Bids Farewell After 16 Years on IID Board
EL CENTRO – More than 16 years ago, Jim Hanks arrived to serve on the Imperial Irrigation District board as a newcomer to public office, as well as to water and energy policy. Yet he left as an “honorary superhero” in the eyes of the district staff who were...
kxoradio.com
Murder Suspect Arrested
(Indio resident taken into custody)...The 19 year old was arrested Saturday by Calexico Police as he crossed the border. He is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into County Jail to be extradited back to Riversode County. No other details have been released.
Comments / 0