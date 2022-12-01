(2023 Imperial Valley Martin Luther King Jr Stone Of Hope Awardees).....The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Committee has announced the 2023 honorees. The 10 individuals are being recognized for how their efforts in the Imperial Valley closely embody the community service of the late civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. The Stone of Hope award is presented annually and is considered Imperial County's preeminent multiculture award event. The 2023 honorees include; Victor Carrillo and John Moreno, the iconic voices of Calexico Bulldog radio, Lola Shambee a faithful servant of her church and community, Mariano Peinado a recipient of the Mellon Mays Fellowship, Kayden Amare Beasley a recipient of the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, Alexandra Hart known for her jewelry and metal sculpture and her commitment to social responsibility, Danny Santillan community advocate, Sandra Kofford lifelong educator in Imperial Valley, Mary Turner a gifted artist and entrepreneur, Lennor Johnson superintendent/president of Imperial Valley College, and Gregorio Ponce longtime professor at SADSU/IV and IVC. The awards ceremony will be on January 28 at La Resaca in El Centro.

