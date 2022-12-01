Where to drop off donations for New York’s Annual Toy & Coat Drive
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at locations across the Empire State.
In the Southern Tier, donations can be dropped off at the Henderson-Smith Building in Hornell and the Binghamton State Office Building.
“This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support families and children across the state who are in need,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s Annual Toy and Coat Drive is a great opportunity to bring some much-needed joy and hope to our communities, and everyone with the means to do so can spread some holiday cheer by donating.”
Drop-off locations are available across the state for businesses and individuals to donate new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities.
The drop-off locations will collect donations through December 16.
The full list of locations includes:
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany
- 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue, Albany
- 328 State Street, Schenectady
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton
- NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester
- Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta
- Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn
Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:
Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
NYS Holiday Drive
