Plea deal for Lubbock man who sexually abused girl ‘for months … when everyone is asleep’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marcus Gutierrez, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to aggravated sexual assault child and accepted a prison sentence of 15 years. A judge gave him credit for 225 days he already spent in jail.

Lubbock Police officers were called to a residence in January 2022 and told Gutierrez sexually abused a girl. She then told police it “has been going on for months when everyone is home but asleep.” An indictment indicated the victim was less than age 14.

Gutierrez was not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. He appeared in court in handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit which was labeled “Hale County Jail.”

Hale County online jail records indicated he was booked in April and held for the Lubbock County charges.

