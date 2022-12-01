Man dead after being hit by car near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night near downtown Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South.

The man, identified as 70-year-old Michael Mitchell, was outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was making a left turn onto Lafayette Street. Mitchell was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Golf was wearing his seatbelt and showed no signs of impairment at the scene. However, he was cited for not having proof of insurance, according to police.

