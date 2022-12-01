Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Nancy Herman
Mrs. Nancy Ann Herman, age 82, of Como, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born on December 2, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late, Henry Packard White and Nancy Hutchinson White. Nancy graduated high school and attended...
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Chamber Connection for 11/30 by Butch Burney
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
Gun Barrel City Fire Department in mourning after firefighter dies
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Micah Swanson passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3. "Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021," the GBCFD...
December 2022 – Cooper Lake State Park
December at Texas State Parks is special! Imagine a cold night huddled around a roaring campfire roasting marshmallows and listening to tales of Christmas past as lonesome wails of coyotes sing in the distance. You look up just in time to see a shooting star framed in the protected dark skies at the park. The fire warms your face as you sip a hot chocolate. You see the reflections of the flickering fire in your friend’s and family’s eyes. You immerse yourself in this magical moment being grateful. This could be you! Camping and December are not usually thought of together but here at Cooper Lake State Park, they should be! The park has a variety of overnight camping accommodations from cabins nestled on the banks of the lake, cottages, RV campsites, and tent sites too. Start making your own outdoor memories at a Texas State Park!
KLTV
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/28
Meet Paddington, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Paddington is a 4 year old Beagle Mix and will be fully vetted and microchipped this week. He is o.k. with some dogs and we are not sure about cats, so if you are interested in meeting Paddington a meet and greet with any current animals would be best.
Need a Hallmark-worthy Ranch or a Large Un-Grinchy Home? Two Properties Worth Millions
Discover the ultimate Christmas gifts in these 2 very different million-dollar properties in Hopkins County. Unwrap all the potential of a north east Texas ranch or hang the mistletoe in a large Tudor-style home inside a subdivision. 🎄. 1. Jingle as many bells as you want on this picturesque 93...
SSMS hosts first ever robotics tournament
The Sulphur Springs Middle School robotics club hosted their first robotics tournament on Wednesday, November 30 at the Civic Center. There were a total of 37 intermediate teams consisting of 4th – 8th grade. As well as 17 advanced teams ranging from Middle School students to High School students. In this competition the teams had to work with teams from a different school to clear the field during a pre-programed sequence and then switch to a driver mode and continue to clear the field and place pieces in a specific container on the field of play.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Community reacts to Van Zandt Livestock Exchange fire damage
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange was damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office. “I mean this has always been the spot to be and this is just where I’ve been every Saturday my entire life. They say they’re […]
Obituary for Lesa Rasure
Lesa Rasure, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on November 29, 2022 at Sunny Springs Nursing Home. Lesa was born on January 12, 1958 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Quinton and Ann (Humphrey) Rasure. She worked as a furniture builder. Lesa loved photography and collecting cards. She is...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
KLTV
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
Man oh Man… That State Finalist Wildcat Band
One of the greatest aspects of Friday Nights Lights in Sulphur Springs, Texas is no doubt, the band. The beautiful sounds and rhythms of the band as football is being played is what makes Wildcat football so memorable. However, while many Sulphur Springs residents only see the band perform during halftime of Friday night football games, the band is working hard behind the scenes for something that has never been achieved in Sulphur Springs history… State. Last year, the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made it to Area Finals for the first time in school history, but unfortunately did not advance to the State Marching Band Championship. Little did we know, that was just a steppingstone for what was to come.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0