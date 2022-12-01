ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State Make 2022 College Football Playoff

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State make 2022 College Football Playoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football’s final four is in place. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State were named to the College Football Playoff on Sunday. Michigan will face...

Comments / 0

Community Policy