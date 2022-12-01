ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wwnytv.com

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
News 8 WROC

Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
WKTV

Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested

ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22

20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
WRGB

Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring

Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
