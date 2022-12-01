Read full article on original website
Related
Oswego Man Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearms, Drugs
OSWEGO – On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers with the Oswego City Police Department responded to a complaint of a male sleeping in a vehicle blocking the intersection at W. 2nd St/W. Schuyler St. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male who was asleep sitting in the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
Man seriously injured after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday on Monroe Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body and they located the victim on Amherst Street. AMR took […]
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
MCSO: Repeat catalytic converter thief arrested
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Greece man who investigators say is responsible for several catalytic converter thefts across the state.
WKTV
Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested
ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
RPD ID’d DePaul staff member who was victim of ‘suspicious death’
The staff member — a woman in her 30s — was in critical condition and then passed away shortly after at Strong Hospital.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22
20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee Brittni Iverson after reported fight inside a building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A worker at a DePaul Addiction Services Center on Dewey Avenue is dead. Rochester police are trying to find out if the death of Brittni Iverson is the result of a fight inside the facility. RPD and the family of Iverson are waiting for the Monroe County medical examiner to determine Iverson’s cause of death.
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
Shoppers concerned after gun was pointed at Destiny USA employees trying to stop a robbery
1 pm Wednesday 11-30-22: The suspects in the robbery were three men. The previous version of the story mistakenly stated that a woman was being sought out. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a gun was pointed at a Destiny USA store manager and employees while trying to stop a robbery. […]
Rochester pawn shop owner sentenced after selling $6M worth of stolen items
Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items bought from "boosters" as well.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
WRGB
Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring
Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0