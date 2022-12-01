Read full article on original website
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte woman indicted for Larceny
A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge a 35 year old Eagle Butte woman with Larceny. Sophie Little Wounded, also known as Sophie Dupris, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between October 8, 2022, and October 19, 2022, Little Wounded unlawfully took and carried...
KELOLAND TV
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
KELOLAND TV
OSHA investigating death at Sioux Falls packaging company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a death that occurred at Bell Inc. in Sioux Falls. OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen told KELOLAND News over the phone Friday morning that the death happened on Tuesday, November 29. Allen says by law, OSHA...
KELOLAND TV
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
KELOLAND TV
Ace Academy fundraising for additional van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Field trips can be a fun way for students to get hands-on experience on different topics they’re learning in school. One Sioux Falls school is fundraising to make that experience possible for its students. Students at Ace Academy get plenty of learning done...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls murder suspects arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls murder is one step closer to being solved. As a result of the continuing investigation into the murder of Paul Billion that occurred in August of 2022, three search warrants were executed throughout Sioux Falls this weekend. Arrested were Gbo Wesfort...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
q957.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included.
kynt1450.com
Baseball Getting Upgraded in Yankton
The Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park is getting some upgrades thanks to the usual trio of the City of Yankton, Yankton Baseball Association, and Mount Marty University. Jason Nelson, from the Yankton Baseball Association, explains how the city’s assistance will help in the long term…. These safety projects...
