Black America Web
Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ | Watch
Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance, per the official news release.
Collider
First 'Gen V' Trailer Reveals a Blood-Soaked University in 'The Boys' Spinoff
Welcome to Godolkin University, the backdrop of Eric Kripke’s upcoming spinoff series Gen V. During Prime Video’s panel at CCXP this afternoon, the studio revealed the first trailer for their newest series set in The Boys universe, and as expected it’s just as weird and bloody as you were hoping for. A few months ago the in-world Vought International social media account shared a look inside the “comfortable environment” that they’ve created for the next generation of heroes, but the trailer reveals so much more about what this spinoff series is all about.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Mandy Moore to Star in Dr. Death Season 2
Mandy Moore has joined the cast of Dr. Death Season 2. The award-winning actress, most recently seen in This Is Us, will star opposite previously-announced lead Edgar Ramirez in the Peacock anthology series. Moore is set to play investigative journalist Benita Alexander, who gets swept up into a whirlwind romance with renowned surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) only to discover there's a lot more to him than meets the eye.
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine
The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion
More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy After 19 Seasons
Ellen Pompeo is hanging up her white coat. The actress confirmed today that she would be departing Grey's Anatomy after 19 years. The news comes following her character's scaled back presence in the current season of Shonda Rhimes' medical drama and decision to move to Boston and research Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to Meredith's heart.
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Dominic West (‘The Crown’): ‘I see Charles as a tragic hero with a tragic flaw’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I see Charles as a tragic hero with a tragic flaw, and this flaw is this marriage that he entered into, knowing that he loved somebody else,” declares Dominic West about playing the former Prince of Wales and now King Charles III in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I think most people’s understanding of Charles is that whatever misfortune he was going through, he sort of brought it upon himself because he agreed to marry someone knowing that he loves someone else. And that’s the sort of fatal floor he has, and...
Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem
Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
Michael Imperioli Almost Blew His White Lotus Audition
Michael Imperioli came close to bombing his audition for The White Lotus. The TV vet admitted to the Los Angeles Times that he was encouraged by his manager to re-tape his audition after a first attempt. "They wanted me to tape two scenes," Imperioli recalled, confessing he hadn't been familiar with show creator Mike White's work previously. "Which I understand because they might not have seen me in anything for a while — they want to see what I look like and where I’m at."
The Trailer for Letterkenny Season 11 Promises More Rural Canadian Shenanigans
More Canadian chaos is brewing in the trailer for Letterkenny's eleventh season. "In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters," reads the official synopsis. The season will consist of six episodes.
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 6 ramps up the drama, leading to a shocking ending. It may tie into who dies during next week's finale.
Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Finds Companion in Millie Gibson
The 15th Doctor has found his companion. The BBC announced today that 18-year-old Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) would play the role of Ruby Sunday, companion to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift...
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, star of the original Power Rangers series, has died. He was 49 years old. While an official cause of death has not been revealed yet, TMZ reports that the actor died of suicide. His representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed his passing in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
Natasha Rothwell Comedy How to Die Alone Coming to Hulu
Natasha Rothwell is taking her talents to Hulu. Rothwell, known for series like Insecure and The White Lotus, will star in, write, and co-showrun How to Die Alone, a comedy that has received a series order from the streamer. Per Hulu and studio Onyx Collective, the half-hour comedy is set...
Daisy Ridley to Lead Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair
Daisy Ridley is taking her talents to the small screen. The Star Wars breakout will lead and executive produce the series adaptation of best-selling novel The Christie Affair. The script comes from Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) and will be developed by Miramax TV, though it's not yet known where the series will air in the United States.
ComicBook
New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video
Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.
Noah Centineo is An Unlikely CIA Spy in the Trailer for The Recruit
Noah Centineo is ditching his teen rom-com crown for a little more action. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout stars as Own Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer just getting his footing when he discovers a threatening letter from a former asset. With top secret information on the line if the asset (Laura Haddock) is not exonerated of her crimes, Owen finds himself enmeshed in a world of trouble, high stakes, and more danger than he ever expected to encounter as a lawyer.
Primetimer
