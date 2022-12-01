CITIZEN BOLO (Be On the Look-Out) PLEASE SHARE. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas of Ft. Pierce. Thomas is wanted in connection to multiple crimes including robbery, tampering with a witness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also wanted in connection to a recent shooting. If you see Thomas, or have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest, and you can remain anonymous. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

1 DAY AGO