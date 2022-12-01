Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Escapee Edward Saucier Re-Captured in Indian River County
Indian River County - Monday December 5, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies apprehended an escaped prisoner over the weekend. Edward Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing numerous burglaries in Indian River County. He was serving time at the Florida Department of Corrections prison in Kissimmee from where he escaped after cutting his ankle last Thursday December 1.
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased
IRC Sheriff: Missing Indian River man found deceased. Indian River, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff have reported that they have found the body of Mr. Kelly Granger who was reported missing. Here is the info:. This past Wednesday, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report...
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
cw34.com
City officials plan to close floating docks in Stuart for repairs from Hurricane Nicole
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million
3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff: BOLO issued for Ft Pierce man involved in Crossings shooting
CITIZEN BOLO (Be On the Look-Out) PLEASE SHARE. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas of Ft. Pierce. Thomas is wanted in connection to multiple crimes including robbery, tampering with a witness and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also wanted in connection to a recent shooting. If you see Thomas, or have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest, and you can remain anonymous. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!
Adopt Scooby & Lightning! Treasure Coast Pet’s of the Week!. Scooby is a shy, timid, 3-year-old male pup. This sweet boy desperately wants to get out of the shelter into a forever home. While in foster care, his foster family noticed that Scooby loves car rides and rope toys. He also knows his basic commands! He is gentle while playing and may do well with other dogs, however, we always suggest a meet and greet with other animals that live in the home prior to adopting. Scooby can’t wait to find his new family!
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
Man found shot to death on canal bank near Clewiston
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in western Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.
Jupiter turnpike exits closed for the weekend as state removes Indiantown Road toll booths
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exit from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. Those driving northbound who want to exit from the...
Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County
A driver in Martin County was arrested after deputies said he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a wall and took off.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
veronews.com
Instant buildings: Tilt-wall construction a traffic stopper
Turns out tilt-wall construction is more than just a super-strong building technique, producing steel and concrete structures that, barring redevelopment, will stand for centuries. It’s also a dramatic spectacle. “It literally slowed traffic out on 41st Street. You could see them hitting the brakes when they looked over,” said...
