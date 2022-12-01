LGHL Uncut Podcast: Sheldon, Harris and McGuff on another marquee Ohio State women’s basketball win

Read full article on original website
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers
Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 3 in AP Poll
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team earned another spot in the AP poll this week. After starting at No. 14 in the preseason, and jumping up to No. 4 two weeks ago, the Scarlet & Gray now sit at No. 3, thanks to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball holds on to beat Rutgers 82-70
Sunday, the Big Ten calendar began for the No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team. On the schedule was the lone regular season match-up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was a momentous day for Rutgers off the court, celebrating legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer, who led the Knights from 1995-2022.
College Football Playoff offers Ryan Day a shot to change his legacy
Ryan Day is in his fourth season at the helm of the Ohio State football program, and after a promising start, some of the luster has come off of his stewardship of the Buckeyes the last couple of years. Despite maintaining a high level of recruiting, the further he’s removed from the Urban Meyer era, the more inconsistently his teams have played — and the more inexplicably odd the decisions and performances have become in the team’s biggest games, especially against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival.
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
No. 25 Ohio State men use explosive second half to beat St. Francis 96-59
After a brief foray into power-five competition over the past two weeks, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) returned home Saturday afternoon to face off with the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at the Schottenstein Center. St. Francis struggled last season to the tune of a 9-21 record and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire this season either, winning just two games over the first month of the season. KenPom has them as the No. 331 team in the nation (out of 363).
Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and Jaylen Johnson is Ohio State’s first entrant. A redshirt freshman safety who did not play in any games in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Johnson entered the portal on Monday morning, the first day of the transfer portal’s new entry window that will allow players to enter the portal for the next 45 days, according to multiple reports.
Five Ohio State Freshmen Who Flashed During the 2022 Regular Season
In recent years, Ohio State has benefited from a multitude of talented freshmen seeing early playing time and making their mark on the team as pups. Players like Denzel Burke, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all made their mark immediately in their first years as Buckeyes.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 5, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba working to return for the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s week that passed without a game, and the three-plus weeks that will pass before the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia, will allow some banged-up players to recuperate. Does that also apply to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba? The preseason All-American has played only...
Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State
The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon. To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots. A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but...
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Midday Forecast: December 5, 2022. Midday Forecast:...
Fan trolls Ohio State with ruthless sign at MAC Championship Game [Photo]
A week ago, Michigan went into Columbus and absolutely destroyed Ohio State to the tune of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship to take on Big Ten West Champion Purdue, while the Buckeyes had to sit at home and hope to get lucky. Well, with USC losing to Utah on Friday night, OSU did get lucky, and most believe they will back their way into the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Ohio State takes to social media to react to No. 4 USC’s loss to Utah
The door is now ajar for Ohio State to enter the College Football Playoff. No. 4 USC gifted No .5 Ohio State second life with a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Ohio State lost its first game of the season in the regular season finale against Michigan. However, now Ohio State has taken to Twitter to celebrate this potential opportunity to crack the top 4.
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games
The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen. A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
