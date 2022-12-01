Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons
Good morning, dungeoneers and dragon riders. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the most absurd film that I’m foolishly excited for in 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The swords and sorcery heist stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant as various archetypal adventurers and while they certainly went for a pretty tame version of the typical medieval adventure party, the sheer “first-time player” energy of all these actors/characters is absolutely charming.
Gizmodo
The Witcher: Blood Origin is a Clash of Swords and Other Worlds
Though the future of Netflix’s The Witcher is in an....interesting (if somewhat uncertain) place at the moment, its past couldn’t feel more sure of itself. Later in the month, the fantasy series is receiving another prequel in the form of Blood Origin, which aims to tell the story of the very first Witcher and show how the world of The Continent became filled with monsters and beings of other races that have become a part of Geralt of Rivia and his allies’ lives in the present day.
Gizmodo
The Peripheral Finale Was Too Confusing to Be Satisfying
The Peripheral—Prime Video’s William Gibson adaptation from the producers of Westworld—explored some intriguing ideas in its tale of a young woman whose virtual-reality adventuring vaults her into a broken version of the future. But today’s season finale felt like a scramble to the finish; there was too much going on in too little time, with an end that felt too abrupt to be satisfying... and required rewinds to make sense.
Gizmodo
This Week's Toy News Has Big Mechs, Big Knights, and Big Pokémon
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest collectibles and most marvelous merchandise around. This week, we’ve got a whole host of Marvel Lego to assemble, Transformers goes retro again, and the armored star of Demon’s Souls braves the world of action figures. Check it out!
Gizmodo
Cooler Master's Orb X Is an Immersive Gaming Pod That Lets You Further Seclude Yourself From Society
Three years and counting of a global pandemic has put the strain on a lot of people’s social lives: a problem that Cooler Master has decided to further exacerbate, rather than resolve, with a new multi-purpose computing pod called the Orb X that lets users further shut out distractions like co-workers, family, and friends to focus on gaming or work.
Gizmodo
The Arduboy Mini Is a Matchbook-Sized Retro Handheld Packed With Over 300 Games
There have been a few handheld gaming machines that really push the limits of how small a console can get, but the creator of the original, credit card-sized Arduboy is back with an even smaller version that still looks very much playable. The device is meant to encourage gamers to dabble in hardware hacking to expand its capabilities.
Gizmodo
You Can 3D Print This Game Boy Camera Upgrade That Makes It Compatible With Real Lenses
Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Game Boy Camera’s debut, and despite its very limited capabilities—even for 1998—there are still devoted Game Boy Camera photographers that love its pixelated aesthetic, and who will love this 3D-printable custom shell that makes it compatible with proper lenses.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Comments / 1