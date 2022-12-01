ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo Daily Journal

Make these simple changes to soothe dry skin this winter

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQlKL_0jU6Puzq00

The skin is the body’s largest organ and just about everyone wants to put their best skin forward. It takes some work to keep skin healthy and looking its best, though, especially when temperatures are colder and the air is dryer.

Everyone is encouraged to learn about the functions of the skin and how to keep it working and looking its best. Keep your skin fresh and hydrated, not only during the winter but all year round.

“As we age, our skin loses moisture, so it’s important to create healthy daily habits and skincare regimens if you want to maintain optimal skin health,” said Dr. Thomas Howard, Aspirus plastic and reconstructive surgeon. “It’s never too late to start.”

Here are seven tips to adopt this winter for a lifetime of healthier skin, courtesy of the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD):

1. Stop baths and showers from worsening dry skin. When the humidity drops or your skin feels dry, be sure to turn down the temperature, wash with a gentle cleanser, limit shower or bath time to five or 10 minutes and pat your skin dry with a towel.

2. Apply moisturizer immediately after washing. Ointments, creams, and lotions (moisturizers) work by trapping existing moisture in your skin. To trap this much-needed moisture, you need to apply a moisturizer within few minutes of drying off after bathing or washing your face or hands.

3. Use an ointment or cream rather than a lotion. Ointments and creams are more effective and less irritating than lotions. Look for products with moisture-locking ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and dimethicone.

“When applied topically, hyaluronic acid acts as a powerful humectant, meaning it draws water to itself. It’s good at hydrating because it can bind so much water,” Howard said. “It leaves your skin feeling moisturized and softens the looks of lines and wrinkles.”

4. Wear lip balm. Choose a lip balm that feels good on your lips. If your lips sting or tingle after you apply the lip balm, switch to one that does not cause this reaction.

5. Wear gloves. Our hands are often the first place we notice dry skin. You can reduce dry, raw skin by putting on gloves before you go outdoors in winter, perform tasks that require you to get your hands wet, or when you get chemicals, greases, and other substances on your hands.

6. Stay warm without cozying up to a fireplace or other heat source. Sitting in front of an open flame or other heat source can dry your skin. Layer up your clothes and use blankets instead.

7. Add moisture to the air. Plug in a humidifier. If you can, check your home heating system to find out if you have a humidifier on the system—and whether it’s working.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Supplements Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Taking In Winter Because They Dry Out Your Skin

Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
goodmorningamerica.com

Dermatologist-recommended winter skin care products to shop now

Waking up with chapped lips and flaky skin? Hello, winter. The winter months can really take a toll on one's skin, whether you suffer from dryness, cracking or itchiness. "Good Morning America" asked board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe to share some pro tips and winter skin care products to help keep skin hydrated all winter long.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!

Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
AOL Corp

Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?

Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
New York Post

You’re wasting your money on these skincare products

Miracle creams that “defy aging;” serums that “lift and firm,” masks that “blitz crow’s feet” — according to a recent survey, the average American woman spends around $3,756 per year on beauty products. But dermatologist Dr. Fayne L. Frey says most of these bold claims are bogus — and that all you really need for healthy skin are three things: a good moisturizer, mild cleanser and a sunscreen. Frey is taking on the trillion-dollar beauty industry with a new book, “Skincare Hoax: How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream” (Skyhorse). “My hope is that it will empower women around...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles—Grab It For 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
Well+Good

‘I’ve Been a Makeup Artist for 18 Years, and This Is the Concealer I Swear By for Hiding Dark Circles and Looking More Awake’

We all go through periods when we're simply run down and exhausted. While prioritizing rest is the best thing you can do, sometimes you need a little help to fake it. And if coffee is the key to helping you feel more awake, concealer is the key to hepling you look it. Mary Irwin, a celebrity makeup artist who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, knows exactly how to make herself and her clients look like they just got eight blissful hours of sleep.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Plump Sagging Skin

While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
Fatherly

What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains

Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
shefinds

Winter Skincare Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs–They Lead To Dryness And Wrinkles

Even if you have your skincare routine down to an exact science, there’s a bit of bad news: you may need to change a few things up when the weather turns cold. Don’t worry: the basics can remain (cleaner, toner, serums, and moisturizer). But the types of products you use and how often you use them is something to consider during the winter. Winter skin needs moisture and protection — and avoiding these winter skincare mistakes that can lead to dryness and wrinkles is a smart first step.
SheKnows

Marisa Tomei Swears By This $8 Hydrating Drugstore Cleanser for Her Sensitive & Mature Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For decades, we’ve been dying to know what Marisa Tomei uses to make her skin look so effortlessly dewy and healthy. While we know what she uses for her roots, we now know what she uses in the first step of her simple skincare routine. In the Vogue Beauty Secrets video from Dec 2021, Tomei talked about how she likes to keep her skincare routine on the simpler side, opting for gentler ingredients like her go-to cleanser. She has it in...
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
294
Followers
910
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy