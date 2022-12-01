Read full article on original website
GRPD: Murder suspect killed self after shooting at officers
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them.
Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Shooting near Battle Creek under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night.
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
“She had goals and dreams,’ says family of woman whose suspected murderer died after shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Tamiqua Wright was a mother of five looking to improve her life. “She had goals and dreams,” said cousin Shaquyia Morris. “She was a loving family driven person.”
'I heard gunshots': Neighbors, school on high alert after man killed in shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — An officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon put a neighborhood and school on lock down. “I was playing music, and then I heard gunshots,” said a young teen who lives nearby. Just before noon, 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who was also a fugitive, was pronounced dead in...
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Kent County fire crews working Sand Lake house fire; Five sent to hospital
SAND LAKE, Mich — Fire crews in northern Kent County are working a house fire in Solon Township. Dispatchers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the first call came in around 6:35 a.m. to a home in Sand Lake between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue on 21 Mile Road.
Firefighters responding to house fire with injuries reported
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the Sand Lake area with several reported injuries. The fire was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 21 Mile Road NE between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
GRPD: ‘Actively working’ shooting scene, 1 victim
The Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 officers are actively working the scene of a shooting that left one man with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
