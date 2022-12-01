ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

WOOD

Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
MLive

Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months

MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
CBS Detroit

Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
MLive

Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
WWMTCw

Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
WWMTCw

Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
WOOD

GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer than Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will slide through late bringing the chance for showers. Rain should be light and scattered. The Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony will happen from 5-7 p.m. Grab the umbrella or a rain jacket before heading out.
MLive

Firefighters responding to house fire with injuries reported

KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in the Sand Lake area with several reported injuries. The fire was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on 21 Mile Road NE between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
