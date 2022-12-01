Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
In Australia and South Africa, construction has started on the biggest radio observatory in Earth's history
Construction of the world's biggest radio astronomy facility, the SKA Observatory, begins today. The observatory is a global project 30 years in the making. With two huge two telescopes, one in Australia and the other in South Africa, the project will see further into the history of the universe than ever before.
Phys.org
Narrowing the theoretical space in which to look for dark matter
The CAPP axion haloscope at the CAST experiment has hunted for axions from the Milky Way's "halo" of dark matter, and has narrowed down the theoretical space in which to look for these hypothetical particles. Hypothetical particles called axions could solve two enigmas at once. They could account for dark...
Phys.org
How to edit the genes of nature's master manipulators
CRISPR, the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technology, is poised to have a profound impact on the fields of microbiology and medicine yet again. A team led by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna and her longtime collaborator Jill Banfield has developed a clever tool to edit the genomes of bacteria-infecting viruses called bacteriophages using a rare form of CRISPR. The ability to easily engineer custom-designed phages—which has long eluded the research community—could help researchers control microbiomes without antibiotics or harsh chemicals, and treat dangerous drug-resistant infections. A paper describing the work was recently published in Nature Microbiology.
Phys.org
More magma found below Yellowstone Caldera than expected
A team of researchers with members affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. and one in Australia reports evidence that there is much more magma below the Yellowstone Caldera than previously thought. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes analyzing years of seismic data from the...
Phys.org
New toothy diving dinosaur discovered
A new species of non-avian dinosaur with a streamlined body similar to those of modern diving birds, such as penguins and auks, is described in a study published in Communications Biology. The findings represent the first case of a non-avian theropod—a type of carnivorous dinosaur that walked on two legs—to have a streamlined body.
Comments / 0