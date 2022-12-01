ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Phys.org

Narrowing the theoretical space in which to look for dark matter

The CAPP axion haloscope at the CAST experiment has hunted for axions from the Milky Way's "halo" of dark matter, and has narrowed down the theoretical space in which to look for these hypothetical particles. Hypothetical particles called axions could solve two enigmas at once. They could account for dark...
How to edit the genes of nature's master manipulators

CRISPR, the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technology, is poised to have a profound impact on the fields of microbiology and medicine yet again. A team led by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna and her longtime collaborator Jill Banfield has developed a clever tool to edit the genomes of bacteria-infecting viruses called bacteriophages using a rare form of CRISPR. The ability to easily engineer custom-designed phages—which has long eluded the research community—could help researchers control microbiomes without antibiotics or harsh chemicals, and treat dangerous drug-resistant infections. A paper describing the work was recently published in Nature Microbiology.
More magma found below Yellowstone Caldera than expected

A team of researchers with members affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. and one in Australia reports evidence that there is much more magma below the Yellowstone Caldera than previously thought. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes analyzing years of seismic data from the...
New toothy diving dinosaur discovered

A new species of non-avian dinosaur with a streamlined body similar to those of modern diving birds, such as penguins and auks, is described in a study published in Communications Biology. The findings represent the first case of a non-avian theropod—a type of carnivorous dinosaur that walked on two legs—to have a streamlined body.

