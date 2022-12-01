ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee

The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game

Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss

Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday

Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring

Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree

Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports

Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday

Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles

Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again

Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark

Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports

Harper's 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University's 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A

Jackson was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jackson will still be invited to spring training by Milwaukee, but he will now have to fight to reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old backstop spent most of last season in Triple-A, recording a .701 OPS through 119 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end

Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
CBS Sports

Astros' Rylan Bannon: Picked up by Houston

The Astros claimed Bannon off waivers from the Cubs on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Two weeks after being claimed by the Cubs from Atlanta, Bannon will now be on the move to Houston. Bannon did well during his time in Triple-A last season, though it's hard to imagine him getting consistent playing time in the Astros' star-studded infield. If anything, he'll compete with Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley for reps as a backup infielder.

