Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring
Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
Mavericks GM says Kemba Walker's knee is 'not good,' but the hope is he can still be a small playmaking spark
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed veteran and former All-Star guard Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the hope that he can provide at least a small bit of additional playmaking for a team that plays like the worst offense in the league when Luka Doncic sits and is really missing Jalen Brunson.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Harper's 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University's 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Brewers' Alex Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Jackson was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jackson will still be invited to spring training by Milwaukee, but he will now have to fight to reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old backstop spent most of last season in Triple-A, recording a .701 OPS through 119 plate appearances.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end
Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
Astros' Rylan Bannon: Picked up by Houston
The Astros claimed Bannon off waivers from the Cubs on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Two weeks after being claimed by the Cubs from Atlanta, Bannon will now be on the move to Houston. Bannon did well during his time in Triple-A last season, though it's hard to imagine him getting consistent playing time in the Astros' star-studded infield. If anything, he'll compete with Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley for reps as a backup infielder.
