One Pennsylvania city ranks top 20 for singles, another is top 100

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago
(WTAJ) — Single and ready to mingle? Well, according to a study from WalletHub, some cities are better than others, including two in Pennsylvania that rank in the top 100 across America.

The average date costs over $90 nowadays. In fact, 19% of people in GenZ and 22% of millennials will even use those last few dollars they have or slap it on a credit card and pay even more with interest.

It would certainly benefit to live in a place where dating activities are relatively cheaper.

That’s why, according to WalletHub, Pittsburgh ranks in the top 20 cities for singles at number 18 while Philadelphia ranks in the top 100 at number 89.

A large number of singles took the chance to increase their chances of meeting someone through online dating, which got a big boost in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

WalletHub used metrics such as economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities to rank 182 different cities across America.

While Pittsburgh and Philadelphia were the only two Pennsylvania states on the list, you can check out the full list and each state by clicking here.

