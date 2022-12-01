ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Detroit Lions have multiple players return to practice on Thursday.

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.

Those not spotted include center Evan Brown and defensive lineman Julian Okwara .

After being placed in the league's concussion protocol, both Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson were no longer wearing the red no-contact jersey; thus, increasing the likelihood both will be participants this weekend against the Jaguars at Ford Field.

Adjustment period with rookie Jameson Williams

For the Lions' offense, getting the No. 12 overall pick acclimated into the offense will take a little bit of time.

The coaching staff and quarterback Jared Goff have both pointed out that there has been only one real opportunity to practice with the speedy wideout.

"It depends on what routes he’s running and how much we’re using him, but yeah, we’ll see. It’s like that with any player," Goff said this week, when asked about developing a connection with Williams. "It has nothing to do with how fast he is, but any guy you want to get those reps, and we got some today, which is always helpful and trying to start getting on the same page, and hopefully get him incorporated soon.”

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
