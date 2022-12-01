Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions have multiple players return to practice on Thursday.

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.

Those not spotted include center Evan Brown and defensive lineman Julian Okwara .

After being placed in the league's concussion protocol, both Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson were no longer wearing the red no-contact jersey; thus, increasing the likelihood both will be participants this weekend against the Jaguars at Ford Field.

Adjustment period with rookie Jameson Williams

For the Lions' offense, getting the No. 12 overall pick acclimated into the offense will take a little bit of time.

The coaching staff and quarterback Jared Goff have both pointed out that there has been only one real opportunity to practice with the speedy wideout.

"It depends on what routes he’s running and how much we’re using him, but yeah, we’ll see. It’s like that with any player," Goff said this week, when asked about developing a connection with Williams. "It has nothing to do with how fast he is, but any guy you want to get those reps, and we got some today, which is always helpful and trying to start getting on the same page, and hopefully get him incorporated soon.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER