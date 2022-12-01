OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Leann Faulk would be turning 59 next week. She disappeared 37 years ago without a trace. Her family left behind, ever knowing what happened. Toni Brooke is Faulk’s older sister; she says the free-spirited 21-year-old, who was living in Hyattsville, was last seen at her boyfriend’s parents' house in Oxon Hill, riding with a man known as JJ. Brooke believes that man killed her sister because she’d seen him commit a crime.

2 DAYS AGO