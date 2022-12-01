Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
WJLA
20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Woman 'not breathing' after being shot in Southeast DC; police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — A woman was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed, adding that she was unconscious and not breathing. The shooting took place in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast, MPD said. Police encourage people to look out for a black...
WJLA
Frederick road rage: Man rolls down window, aims gun at driver as he passes by, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are investigating after they say a motorist pointed a handgun at another driver Friday in Frederick County. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. with vehicles driving westbound on US Route 340/15 approaching Mount Zion Road, police said. The victim told...
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WJLA
Columbia man dies after hit by three vehicles on I-95; 2 drivers fled, one stayed
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A man was killed on I-95 in a double hit and run in Laurel Sunday morning. Maryland State police say Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia and a woman were parked on the side of I-95 south at Route 200 shortly before 10 a.m. The woman...
WJLA
Family of Leann Faulk, woman missing for 37 years, to search Oxon Hill park for remains
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Leann Faulk would be turning 59 next week. She disappeared 37 years ago without a trace. Her family left behind, ever knowing what happened. Toni Brooke is Faulk’s older sister; she says the free-spirited 21-year-old, who was living in Hyattsville, was last seen at her boyfriend’s parents' house in Oxon Hill, riding with a man known as JJ. Brooke believes that man killed her sister because she’d seen him commit a crime.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. high school student dies from fentanyl-laced pill, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News On Your Side sounded the alarm before Thanksgiving about overdoses inside Prince George’s County schools or involving students at home happening with increasing frequency. Police say the children are crushing and snorting counterfeit Percocet and Oxycodone pills made with fentanyl, most...
WJLA
SEE IT: Major fire breaks out in Southeast DC, sends smoke billowing across District
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large fire engulfed a two-story barn in Southeast D.C. Saturday and sent smoke billowing across the sky. The smoke was visible from much of the District. D.C. Fire & EMS said the blaze as a 2nd Alarm fire in the 2700 block Martin Luther...
WJLA
Montgomery County to make recreation center fitness passes free in 2023 for residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County residents can sign up for free recreational fitness passes starting Jan. 3, 2023. Passholders will have access to all fitness rooms, open gym activities and game rooms during service hours. Aquatic centers are not included in the free passes. Residents can follow...
WJLA
LIST | Dec. 9-11: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Need something to do this weekend in the DMV? Here are some events to look out for!. African-American History Tour -- US Navy Memorial Plaza 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 7th Annual Fundraiser & Awards Celebration -- True Reformer Building 1200 U St NW, Washington,...
WJLA
Alsobrooks, Elrich, Fitzwater & Pittman sworn in as county executives in Md.
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, four Maryland leaders were sworn in as county executives during separate inaugural ceremonies across the state. At 10 a.m., Angela Alsobrooks and a new 11-member council were sworn into office in Prince George’s County at the county's inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile, in Montgomery County,...
WJLA
7News' annual Toys for Tots Drive at Iwo Jima Memorial. Donate now
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — The 7News crew was at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington Va. Saturday collecting toys for our annual Toys for Tots Drive. If you dropped off toys, you may have seen some familiar faces while you were there. If you weren't able to...
WJLA
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
WJLA
9-year-old leukemia survivor hosts holiday toy drive at Inova Children's Hospital
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In 2019, 7News told you about then-6-year-old Poppy Sellier and her Lego Express. Poppy collected and delivered hundreds of Lego sets to children at Inova Children’s Hospital during the holidays -- the hospital where she battled acute myeloid leukemia. Friday, Poppy, now 9, partnered...
WJLA
DC Council could vote down the mayor's pick to lead the city's 911 call center
WASHINGTON (7News) — The battle is heating up between the D.C. mayor and city council over her recommended leader of the city's 911 system. Councilmembers said they won't approve the mayor's recommendation, who is the controversial acting director, Karima Holmes. The mayor says it's not fair. “I nominated Karima...
Comments / 0