WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WTOP
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Rockville Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022. The robbery was reported on the street in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive, north of Randolph Road, at 4:30 PM.
Police investigating driver who tailgated, pointed handgun at cars in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a motorist tailgated and pointed a handgun at other drivers in Frederick County, Maryland. Officers were notified by the victim about the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The victim told police that the incident happened while driving westbound on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
Police Looking for Missing Silver Spring Man, Ask Public’s Help
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Silver Spring. Peter Keith Henderson, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 3000 block of Shepperton Ter. “Henderson is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds
County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
WJLA
Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
