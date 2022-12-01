ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WTOP

1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbery in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Rockville Friday afternoon, December 2, 2022. The robbery was reported on the street in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive, north of Randolph Road, at 4:30 PM.
WUSA9

Police investigating driver who tailgated, pointed handgun at cars in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a motorist tailgated and pointed a handgun at other drivers in Frederick County, Maryland. Officers were notified by the victim about the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The victim told police that the incident happened while driving westbound on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds

County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
Daily Voice

Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
WJLA

Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after striking teenager in Stafford: Deputies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodbridge woman was arrested for a DUI after hitting a pedestrian in Stafford, Va. on Saturday. According to deputies, Melissa Jones, 43, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango when a teenage victim was hit on the 100 block of Choptank road in the Vista Woods Subdivision.
WUSA9

Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
DC News Now

Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy