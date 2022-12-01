Read full article on original website
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Yuck or Yum? 12 Best Liver & Onions Restaurants Around Greater Flint
When I think of the smell or taste of liver & onions as a meal, I'm not gonna lie, it inspires my gag reflex. Some think it was started in Michigan, but no (these foods were). My sister used to love it so much as a kid. So, my mom would make it for her, but wouldn't make me eat it (bless her heart). Then, when mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling... she made it again and, um... got sick. It was never made in our house again. That said, I know a lot of people LOVE the cholesterol-laden liver & onions.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
Bavarian Inn Lodge Opening Michigan’s Largest Indoor Waterpark & Entertainment Center In 2024
Mommy’s, Daddy’s, and all kids at heart in metro Detroit will be anxiously anticipating the opening of Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark and entertainment center in 2024! This exciting family fun will be located just an hour north of metro Detroit in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Bavarian Inn Lodge has...
Dearborn Woman Robbed of Life Savings Buying a Car on Facebook Marketplace
A Michigan woman was robbed of $15,000 when she attempted to buy a used car on Facebook Marketplace. Nijme Fardous and her parents drove from Dearborn to Cincinnati after she saw a Marketplace listing for a 2020 Ford Explorer for $15,000. But after making the four-hour drive, she says something seemed off.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted on social media. ...
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas
For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
