Mariah Carey Is My Business Icon: 5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'the Woman Who Stole Christmas'

Whenever I am asked who I follow to keep myself motivated, I always tell them that my number one inspiration is Mariah Carey. I'm not an aspiring singer or professional performer. I'm a business coach . So, naturally, I get some strange looks when they hear my answer. There are so many business gurus out there to choose from, so why her?

Aside from the pretty face and the incredible vocal range, she's a creative genius and a savvy businesswoman. And while she may not be the obvious choice for my role model, here are five lessons I've learned from her that fuel my own entrepreneurial endeavors :

1. Don't just "cross over." Transcend .

... they didn't want to force the general public to grapple with wondering if I was Black or white or what. They didn't know how to market me … They weren't sure it could 'cross over.' But for the record … I didn't want to cross over … I wanted to transcend . — excerpt from The Meaning of Mariah Carey

In business, we're often told to " niche down " and "pick a lane," but people like me who are eclectic and multi-passionate can't niche down without giving up pieces of ourselves. Besides, the audience that will most connect with us is also multi-passionate and would not categorize us by a single niche but rather appreciate all that we have to offer.

2. Give them a reason to remember you

I actually did bang out most of the song on a cheap little Casio keyboard … It didn't stem from Christian inspiration … Instead, this song came from a childlike space … I recorded an entire Christmas album, which was a risk … In fact, it was almost unheard of for anyone — let alone such a young singer, so early in her career — to write and record an original Christmas song that was a legit smash hit. — excerpt from The Meaning of Mariah Carey

And that's Mariah! It doesn't matter if she's "Black or white or what," because she isn't held to a single niche. Her audience connects with her lyrics. Her voice. Her passion. Her legacy. In my case, the fact that I'm Filipina (or female, or a millennial) doesn't have to be my only marker when my brand and my teachings are universal. I don't have to limit myself to mindset, business or spirituality. I don't need to "cross over" into other arenas when I can. I can do and be it ALL.

Mariah didn't worry about whether or not her song would be a hit or if the album was worth recording. It didn't matter that it was a career risk . She simply accessed something deep and authentic within herself, banged it out on a cheap little keyboard and created something that she knew deserved to exist. She got creative with Christmas music, put her stamp on it and made it hers — effectively becoming "the woman who stole Christmas." Today, that song has been played more than a billion times.

When I first decided to brand myself as "the Business Coach for Misfits," people told me I was being stupid and that it would never work — but I knew in my heart that my services deserved to exist. I knew that the world needed more misfits to embrace their differences and be more visible in order to combat intolerance. They needed to hear that they could carve their own path and do things their own way. And even though the word "misfit" is not the most SEO-friendly, I keep going, and my people keep showing up.

3. Collaboration will get you everywhere

According to Vibe.com , Mariah has done at least 60 collaborations since 1995, most recently working with Brandy on a song called "The Roof (When I Feel the Need)." People like her — geniuses who are anchored in their brilliance — aren't afraid of spreading the wealth, sharing the spotlight or trying new things . She just focuses on what can be accomplished … together .



A few years ago, someone asked me, "Maria, it seems that you aren't really lacking in clients, so why hop on virtual coffee dates? Why network?" I was stunned because I think the point of all virtual coffee dates or networking is really making connections with people. I'm not just adding leads to my client roster or looking for those I can teach. I'm genuinely interested in seeing what we can create together — in or out of business.

4. Stay relevant

Not only does collaboration expand her connections within the music industry — it also expands her audience. By sharing the stage, she taps into the fan base of every artist she sings with. Those who love Justin Bieber and Arianna Grande or Puff Daddy and Snoop Dogg might not be die-hard Mariah fans, but she wins a bit of their audience over simply by association. And by working with the latest up-and-coming artists, she helps to elevate them with her established presence while they help to keep her relevant and "in the now." Between her collaborations and her unique approach, she's still topping the charts 25 years later!

It's similar in business. What's popular is constantly evolving, so try to network with popular influencers , vloggers and podcasters, and try out the latest trends like reels and filters. Audiences who love them will resonate when they see you engaging, too. Even Mariah uses TikTok — it keeps her accessible. Just be careful not to pander or try too hard, or you risk losing the truth of who you are and what you're about.

5. Rise above it all!

Maybe the thing I love most about her is that despite her number of public humiliations — like her engagement to that Aussie billionaire or the criticism of her Christmas performance at Times Square — she keeps showing up. She owns all her faults and comes back better. She understands that being in the public eye means everyone sees both your successes and your failures , and not everyone will agree with your choices. What's important is to not let it bring you down.

For instance, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, I received harsh feedback for not posting that black square as my profile picture like everyone else. I personally didn't feel that it was a symbol of allyship. Instead, my way of responding was to show up even bolder in my message so that women of color could be represented on this global stage of personal and business development . To me, that felt like a more powerful approach than changing my photo. Clearly, not everyone agreed, but I rose above it and held fast to my belief.

When you look at Mariah from all these angles, how can you not be inspired to stretch and grow and shine as brightly as possible? She makes me want to "hit the high notes" in my own way — to reach such heights that only a few can do what I do and meet me where I'm at — and yet remain humble enough to rub elbows with all kinds of people. And if she can do it all … I find it easier to trust that I can, too.