Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Thomas Rhett Notches 20th No. 1 in 10 Years With ‘Half of Me’
Thomas Rhett is celebrating another hit song with "Half of Me," his duet with Riley Green, which topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week. This No. 1 is extra special for Rhett, as it marks the 20th No. 1 of his 10 year career. "20 No. 1s...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
