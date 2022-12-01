ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

8 Bad Habits That Aren't So Bad After All

By John Rampton
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VFqI_0jU6OFV000

When it comes to habits, author James Clear hit the nail on the head, writing, "Bad habits interrupt your life and prevent you from accomplishing your goals. They jeopardize your health -- both mentally and physically." Oh yeah, they also "waste your time and energy."

Suffice it to say, you need to work on breaking bad habits and replacing them with good ones. What practices should you ditch? Well, there are some no-brainers -- smoking and eating junk food come to mind.

However, there are some habits that we consider "bad" that in reality may be beneficial. Here are eight "bad habits" that aren't as harmful as you thought.

1. Skipping breakfast.

We've all heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if you exercise every morning like I do, you need to fuel up. Research shows that there are proven benefits of eating breakfast, like improving your performance, giving you energy, aiding in weight loss and improving your mood.

However, according to Self.com, you can skip breakfast if you want . "If you're hungry, eat it," pediatrics professor Aaron Carroll told Self . "But don't feel bad if you'd rather skip it, and don't listen to those who lecture you. Breakfast has no mystical powers."

Registered dietitian-nutritionist Karen Ansel, quoted in the same article, adds that "Some people genuinely feel sick after eating breakfast and, if that's the case, there's no sense in making yourself feel worse." Instead, have a midmorning snack or wait until lunch.

Related: What Successful Entrepreneurs Eat For Breakfast

2. Getting distracted.

The struggle against distractions is real. How can you stay focused on an important task when you keep receiving notifications on your phone or chatty co-workers? At the same time, distractions can be an assist.

For starters, the brain is wired to get distracted. "The brain can't process everything in the environment," explained Ian Fiebelkorn, an associate research scholar at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute (PNI), in an article on Wired . "It's developed those filtering processes that allow it to focus on some information at the expense of other information."

Furthermore, "distractions can be a powerful tool for reducing the impact of painful or negative experiences," writes Nir Eyal in Psychology Today . Eyal adds that distractions can also help control urges, such as eating fatty food and help us become more present.

The key is to block them out when you're productive but be more tolerant of distractions when you're running out steam. Leave some blank spaces on your calendar to let your mind get distracted.

Related: Can Distractions Actually Boost Productivity in the Workplace?

3. Sleeping in or taking naps.

There's a perception that people who sleep in are lazy and lack self-discipline. While some of us are early risers, most people sleep until their alarm goes off but we're all better off listening to our circadian rhythms. They'll let you know when it's time to get out of bed. It's actually good for your metabolism , writes Gabrielle Moss on Bustle.com.

There's also been a little backlash against people who take naps. However, the Mayo Clinic says taking naps is better than being fatigued. Naps are relaxing, increase alertness and improves our mood. Napping has been shown to lead to quicker reaction time and better memory.

4. Chewing gum.

Chewing gum isn't the classiest habit in the world but there are a number of perks to chewing gum compiled by Wisebread.com, such as:

  • Boosting mental performance like memory and concentration.
  • Increasing alertness.
  • Reducing stress and anxiety.
  • Helps quit smoking
  • Improves eating habits.

Related: Was That CBD Gum Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Chewed During the Masters?

5. Playing video games.

A lot of people think playing video games is a waste of time, or even addictive, but in moderation video games can be extremely beneficial for you , says Mental Floss .

Research has found that video games can help people overcome dyslexia, make faster decisions, reduce stress and improve vision. But, wait -- video games can also help ease pain, slow the aging process, help make new social and neural connections -- and even encourage leadership traits.

Related: Stressed Out? Science Says to Play a Video Game for 5 Minutes

6. Keeping your notifications on.

Smartphone notifications are a frustrating distraction. However, research conducted at Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight found that turning your phone off can make us feel even more stressed -- thanks FOMO.

The solution is to check your notifications in batches. The research shows that you should check your notifications three times only during the day -- during your morning commute or when you arrive at work, after lunch and when you're back home at night.

7. Daydreaming.

"Mind wandering is typically associated with negative things like laziness or inattentiveness," wrote Prof. Kalina Christoff of the University of British Columbia Department of Psychology and lead author of a 2009 study that "our brains are very active when we daydream -- much more active than when we focus on routine tasks."

"When you daydream, you may not be achieving your immediate goal -- say reading a book or paying attention in class -- but your mind may be taking that time to address more important questions in your life, such as advancing your career or personal relationships," adds Christoff.

Remember that blank space you left open in your calendar? Use that time to go ahead and daydream for a bit.

Related: Lost in Thought? Here Are 5 Reasons to Incorporate Daydreaming Into Your Daily Routine

8. Being messy.

Finally, it's often recommended that we keep our workspaces neat and clean. A cluttered desk or a mess on the floor can distract us from our work, while an orderly space avoids the time wasted searching for misplaced items.

However, a little mess has its advantages , according to Reader's Digest . Messy people tend to be more creative, spontaneous and flexible. Research has found that people working in cluttered environments have better ideas. Messy people also have their own unique organizational systems and don't sweat the small stuff as often.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
womenworking.com

What can happen to the body when Brussel Sprouts are eaten regularly

Brussels sprouts can be eaten cooked or raw, boiled or chopped up and thrown into a salad mix. But it may surprise you to know that cooking brussel sprouts can have an effect on the vegetable’s overall nutrition. Brussels sprouts contain glucosinolates, according to Healthline, which appear to have...
shefinds

The One High-Sugar Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

Ah, sugar—our taste buds can’t get enough of it, but our bodies are better off without it. Although there’s no denying the joy of treating yourself to a bit of sweetness every now and then, consuming too much sugar on a regular basis can put your overall health at risk and should be avoided as much as possible if you’re looking to lose weight and/or maintain a healthy metabolism. And while processed, sugary foods are never a great idea, they can be especially detrimental to your health if you eat them for breakfast, as they typically lack the fuel your body needs to take on the day and will lead to blood sugar spikes later on. In fact, there’s one sugary breakfast food that health experts warn you should avoid at all costs: breakfast cereal.
shefinds

3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40

Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
iheart.com

How drinking coffee with these habits COULD make you age faster

Do you enjoy a cup of coffee every morning to get your day started? Lots of us do, in fact a study from the National Coffee Association finds that 62% of Americans drink some form of coffee every day. And research shows it’s linked to health benefits including a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
shefinds

4 Of The Worst Carbs That Almost Always Stall Your Weight Loss Efforts, According To Dietitians

Not all carbohydrates are bad, and many foods that contain carbs can help add balance and nutrients to a healthy, weight loss-friendly diet. However, there are several kinds of foods with carbs that may not seem too unhealthy, but could prevent you from losing weight. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about refined carbohydrates and why it’s best to avoid them as much as possible— especially if you’re frequently exercising and working to lose weight.
EatingWell

Can People with Diabetes Eat Pasta?

Eating carbs while managing a diabetes diagnosis likely seems impossible. A person who has diabetes—whether it's prediabetes or type 2—must regulate their carb intake to avoid blood sugar spikes in order to delay or prevent any long-term health problems such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New York Post

Why an apple a day can actually keep the doctor away: experts

The age-old saying might actually be true: An apple a day really could keep the doctor away. Researchers say that daily consumption of apples, berries, grapes and tea can promote heart health. Experts funded by the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics investigated data from 157 random controlled trials and...
shefinds

This Is The Best Morning Yogurt For Weight Loss Over 40, Nutritionists Say

When working towards losing weight, starting off your day with a high-protein and gut-healthy breakfast is key for lasting energy and a faster metabolism. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the best yogurt for weight loss, especially if aging healthily is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Shavonne Morrison, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Atlas Tea Club.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy