‘Ashley’s Angels’ holds annual event for volunteers to shop for children in need

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Shoppers helped provide for families in need Wednesday.

“Ashley’s Angels”, a nonprofit started by Ashley Furniture, hosted an annual shopping event at the Winona Walmart. Volunteers shopped for more than 350 children in need of clothes, food, blankets and special gifts for the holidays.

Ashley’s Angels says the event supports 130 families and 18 school districts in Western Wisconsin and Southern Minnesota.

The nonprofit began in 1997 and has since generated $3 million in donations.

La Crosse, WI
