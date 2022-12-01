Read full article on original website
Astros Claim Rylan Bannon From Cubs
The Astros announced they have claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Cubs. Bannon, 27 in April, was drafted by the Dodgers but went to the Orioles in the 2018 trade that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers. He stuck with the O’s until August of 2022 but has gone on a whirlwind adventure through the waiver wire since then. He has been claimed by the Dodgers, Braves, Cubs and now Astros in the past few months.
Two Cubs Among Rule 5 Draft Top Prospects
Two Chicago Cubs prospects are among the most desired Rule 5 Draft eligible players.
Astros interested in OF Andrew Benintendi
Left field is something of a question mark for the Astros, but the team might be looking to fill the position with a former Gold Glover. Houston has had some discussions with free agent Andrew Benintendi, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. With Jose Abreu already acquired and Rafael Montero...
Wyman & Bob react to Mariners trading Winker and Toro for Wong
The Mariners have made their third notable trade of the offseason, this time acquiring two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers. Going from Seattle to the NL Central are outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong comes to Seattle on the last year of his...
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Orioles met with SP Noah Syndergaard
As the Orioles search for additions to their rotation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they had a Zoom call with Noah Syndergaard yesterday. Syndergaard is a free agent after playing out the past season with the Angels and Phillies. It’s been widely reported that the Orioles...
Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher
The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
Dodgers officially re-sign Clayton Kershaw
The Dodgers announced that they re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal worth $20M. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that it will take the form of a $15M salary and $5M signing bonus. It’s been almost a month since it was reported that Kershaw was nearing a return to the Dodgers on a one-year deal. For some reason, it took a long time for the paperwork to be taken care of, but the club has now made it official.
Yankees extend GM Brian Cashman through 2026
The Yankees announced Monday that they signed general manager Brian Cashman to a four-year contract extension. He’s now signed through 2026. Now 55 years old, Cashman has been in place as the Yankees’ general manager since 1998. With Billy Beane’s recent transition to an advisory role with the A’s, Cashman became the longest-tenured baseball operations leader in Major League Baseball. The Yankees have remarkably had a winning record in all 25 of Cashman’s seasons at the helm and made the playoffs in 21 of those 25 campaigns. However, it’s now been 13 seasons since they’ve reached the World Series, with their 2009 victory over the Phillies standing as the most recent time the Yankees advanced past the ALCS.
Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers
In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Those plans came to a quick halt after...
Dodgers Free Agent Eddy Alvarez Signs With Milwaukee Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers bench was a point of weakness during the 2021 season, and it was addressed through the signings of Eddy Alvarez, Jason Martin, Jake Lamb and Tony Wolters to Minor League contracts. Alvarez made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020 and appeared in 24...
Report: Giants have Carlos Correa as top option among free agent shortstops
The Giants are one of the many teams shopping at the top of the shortstop market this winter, and Carlos Correa “is atop the front office’s list,” according to NBC Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. Earlier reports had hinted that Correa was San Francisco’s preferred choice among the star shortstops since the Giants were going to use Correa at shortstop — the Giants are prepared to move Brandon Crawford to third base to accommodate a Correa signing, but if Trea Turner or Dansby Swanson were signed, Crawford would remain at shortstop and Turner/Swanson would play second base.
One position the Brewers should address during Winter Meetings
The Milwaukee Brewers have been active this offseason. They have done this under the Brewers' new leader of baseball operations Matt Arnold. He has made a few major trades including parting ways with Hunter Renfroe and Kolten Wong. Despite a few moving pieces, the Brewers have retained a lot of...
Brewers Sign Eddy Alvarez To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have signed infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor league deal, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The deal includes an invite to major league spring training. Alvarez, 32, played the past season with the Dodgers, appearing in 14 games. He hit just .160/.154/.160 in 27...
Report: Cubs showing interest in Dansby Swanson
The Cubs are among the teams with interest in shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link). Chicago has been known to have interest in the free agent shortstop market, though Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts were the shortstops more linked to the Cubs. Still, with...
Report: Rockies, Yankees, Braves interested in OF Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds’ trade request has sparked a new round of speculation that the Pirates might look to deal the outfielder, and any number of teams could be fits to make bids for the All-Star. The Rockies are a new team with interest in Reynolds, according to The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders, while Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hears that that from a source that the Yankees are still “very much” part of the mix after initially trying to land Reynolds both last winter and at the trade deadline. The Braves are another team that has previously been linked to Reynolds on the rumor mill, and could re-emerge with “a strong, under-the-radar push for Reynolds this winter,” a source tells The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel.
Marlins won't trade SP Sandy Alcantara, open to other offers
Ahead of the Winter Meetings, the Marlins have made it clearly known that Sandy Alcantara will not be traded, reports Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Heyman adds that the Fish will listen to offers on “almost anyone” else. Fresh off a unanimous Cy Young award, Alcantara...
Orioles among numerous teams interested in Carlos Rodon
Roughly eight or nine teams are known to have interest in Carlos Rodon, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter links). Many of the suitors are already known, as past reports have indicated the Mets, Yankees, Giants, Twins, Dodgers, and Rangers have all checked in on Rodon’s market at different points this offseason.
SP Chris Bassitt looking for at least a four-year contract
Free agent starter Chris Bassitt is “seeking a contract longer than three years,” according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. This might impact the chances of a reunion between Bassitt and the Mets, as Puma writes that the Amazins aren’t keen on going beyond a three-year deal.
