Three in a row for the Lady Bucks at Galeton Tip-Off Tournament
GALETON, PA- Bucktail Lady Bucks head coach Carl Gentzyel is enjoying his trip north to Galeton and he should. His Lady Bucks have dominated that field for three straight years and on Saturday night they picked up another championship banner to hang in Dale Floreys Gymnasium. Bucktail would get 20...
LHU: Noto & Strickland Crowned Champions; Men’s Wrestling Stellar at Patriot Open
FAIRFAX, VA– The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the mats today at the ARMS Software Patriot Open today hosted by George Mason, which saw LHU crown two champions and eight wrestlers land in the top five. Of those eight, four made their respective finals for the Bald...
‘So grateful for these kids’: State College football falls in playoffs, but memories don’t wane
“I haven’t been on a team where we’ve been this close,” senior JW Scott said.
LHU women’s wrestling strong at Northeast Duals; post 3-1 record
ERIE, PA– The No. 10 Lock Haven women’s wrestling team (6-1) headed to Gannon University for the 2022 Northeast Duals, and the Bald Eagles posted a 3-1 record including wins over No. 15 New Jersey City, Western New England and Elmira. The Haven opened things up in pool...
Lock Haven's men’s wrestling romps to 'White Out Night' victory
Lock Haven, Pa. — In front of a packed Thomas Fieldhouse, the Lock Haven men's wrestling team (1-2) cruised to a 31-13 victory over Davidson College (0-2) in the annual White-Out match. The non-conference dual served as the Bald Eagles first home match of the season and The Haven grab their opening win of the 2022-23 season. The Bald Eagles were victorious in seven bouts on the night including two...
Perry and Walizer claim Top Hat crowns; Perry OW
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – They saved the best for last at the Williamsport High School gym Saturday night, the final round of the annual Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament. It’s rare that two PIAA champions will go head-to-head but that happened in the 139 pound final where AAA champion Dalton Perry from Central Mountain took on AA champion Scott Johnson of Muncy.
Top-ranked Penn State wrestlers take care of Lehigh; Beard knocks off Dean
BETHLEHEM, PA – The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team (3-0, 0-0 B1G) took care of homestanding Lehigh (3-3) 24-12 for a non-conference road win in Bethlehem, Pa. The dual saw Lehigh’s Michael Beard, a transfer from Penn State, defeat the Nittany Lions’ defending NCAA champion Max Dean by an 11-9 score. Meanwhile redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness sparked Penn State with a pin at 149 and Greg Kerkvliet finished off the dual with a technical fall at 285.
Live updates: State College football takes on Harrisburg in the PIAA semifinals
Follow along for updates as the Little Lions try to advance to the state championship game.
LH men’s basketball grabs fourth straight win; romps past Cal. (Pa.)
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (6-1, 2-0 PSAC) extended their win streak to four in row with an 89-71 win over California (Pa.) (3-5, 0-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest in Thomas Fieldhouse. Saturday night’s win marked the fourth...
LHU Women’s Cross Country Closes Remarkable Season at NCAA Championship
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The Lock Haven University women’s cross country team closed a remarkable season by competing on the biggest stage as the Bald Eagles ran strong at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championship which was held today (Friday, Dec. 2) on a cold, wet, muddy, and at times snow-covered course at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington.
Penn State falls one spot in AP college football rankings as Pac-12 champ Utah makes jump
The Nittany Lions are looking ahead to their bowl game.
Book it: Penn State heading to Rose Bowl to face Utah
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Wow, what a performance by Utah! The Utes clobbered USC in the Pac-12 championship game late Friday night, 47-24, much to the incredible delight of Ohio State fans everywhere. The Buckeyes (11-1) now will advance to the College Football Playoff, while USC (11-2) lost its opportunity by...
Bellefonte Vehicle Accident
A delivery van crashed into a decades-old storage shed in Bellefonte. The incident happened on 200 block of South Potter Street closing the road for about an hour. Both the vehicle and the building were damaged. No word on if there were any injuries.
Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
Penn College relaxes admission requirements for nursing programs
Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has dropped an admissions test requirement for nursing majors. Historically, applicants for Penn College's nursing degree programs needed to complete a TEAS exam to qualify for selective admission. Starting this December, the test will no longer be required and selections will instead be based on high school or transfer grades. The degree programs no longer requiring the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS)...
Robert D. Getz, Sr.
Robert D. Getz, Sr., 67, of South Renovo died Nov., 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec., 11, 2022 at Zion’s Lutheran Church, Renovo with Pastor Dutch Rinker officiating and Mr. David Watt as church organist. There will be no visitation. The...
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
Art professor’s wood engravings get international recognition
Williamsport, Pa. — Three wood engravings crafted by a Penn College professor are part of an international exhibit in Bulgaria. David Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, are among artwork exhibited at the 2022 International Contemporary Miniprint of Kazanlak exhibition at the Kazanlak Art Gallery in Bulgaria. The exhibition features more than 500 original works from over 180 artists in 40 countries. Moyer’s “Utopia 4,”...
