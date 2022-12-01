ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-Town Daily News

Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHABX_0jU6NkdC00

Collision investigation is ongoing

– On Monday at 1:45 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Atascadero Rd, just east of Hill St. in Morro Bay. Michael Barrios, 69, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Rd. and collided with a truck, operated by 51-year-old Efren Morales, while Morales exited the driveway from the businesses in the 500 block of Atascadero Rd. All parties remained on the scene. Officers investigated the collision at the scene and determined drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Barrios complained of pain and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Barrios was admitted to the hospital where he underwent surgery and continued treatment in the ICU. On Wednesday, Barrios died as a result of his injuries.

The collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay man dies following motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died a couple days after a collision with a truck this week in Morro Bay. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, Michael Barrios, 69, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Road just east of Hill Street. Barrios collided with a truck exiting the driveway of a business in the 500 block of Atascadero Road.
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero police nab burglary suspect

Police officers arrested a burglary suspect early Friday morning in Atascadero. At approximately 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero officer stopped a man walking near several businesses in the 5900 block of El Camino Real. The officer recognized the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas, as the person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days earlier, according to the city’s police department.
calcoastnews.com

Police release dramatic video of deadly altercation in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Things You Should Do After A San Luis Obispo Auto Accident

Auto accidents are never fun, but they happen. If you find yourself in an accident in or around San Luis Obispo, there are a few things you should do to protect yourself and your rights. From contacting your local California auto insurance provider to documenting the scene, we’ll walk you through the important steps to take after an accident. Read on for more information.
KION News Channel 5/46

Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON DEC. 4, 2022 AT 4:08 PM: Caltrans District 5 said Highway 1 will still be closed in both directions from Ragged Point to two and a half miles south of Big Sur. Engineers assessed the damage and it was revealed that they are still are concerned with rocks The post Stretch of Highway 1 Temporarily Closed due to Rockslide appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
KRON4 News

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 DUI collision that killed woman

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2021 DUI collision that killed a 23-year-old woman in San Ardo, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Balthazar Donato, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He also received an […]
calcoasttimes.com

Man crashed into SLO couple found dead in creek bed

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
CBS Sacramento

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog

A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas price decline continues, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 21 cents during the past week to $5.24, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA. The average price of gas in California fell 27 cents during the past week...
Noozhawk

19-Year-Old Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for Fatal Shooting

A 19-year-old Lompoc man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in state prison on Wednesday for what a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge called a “senseless and stupid decision” that killed a father of three earlier this year. Jorge Tafoya Jr., who was 18 at the time,...
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
826
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy