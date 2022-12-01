Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jean Audrey Swann: 1930-2022
Jean Audrey Swann, age 92, passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Chehalis, Washington where she grew up. She is preceded in death by her partner of 38 years Johnnie Thompson; parents Melvin and Clara Dunn; brothers Joyce Dunn, Wayne Dunn and Russell Dunn; and sisters Virginia Franks, Dorothy Knaggs, Lucille Strong and Elma Holycross.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Mary Wright: 1941-2022
Mary Elizabeth Wright, 81, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Tacoma General Hospital. Mary was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to John Richard and Dorothy Francis (Spencer) Cottom. Her family moved to Southern California when she was young. Years after finishing high school, Mary decided to expand her horizons, enrolling at El Camino College in Gardena, California, and earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Chehalis Holds Municipal Elections for Mayor and City Commissioner in December of 1932
Chehalis was scheduled to hold its 1932 municipal elections on Monday, Dec. 5, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 3, 1932. “More than usual interest attaches this year to the city election to be held next Monday in Chehalis, and a large vote is expected,” The Chronicle reported. The...
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: Happy 80th Birthday to a Right Jolly Old Elf
When the Fort Borst Park Christmas lights turn on this weekend for the first time in 2022, many folks will deserve thanks. The first guy in line to do the thanking is also the first guy in line to do the work. In fact, he kicked off the Fort Borst...
Chronicle
Mossy’s Hailey Brooks, Centralia’s Peyton Smith MVPs at CC Volleyball Showcase
Honoring local seniors across Lewis County, Centralia College had its yearly volleyball showcase Saturday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020. In back-and-forth action, the blue team defeated the yellow team in four, close sets, after the yellow team took the first set.
Chronicle
From the Ashes of Yard Birds, The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium Arises in Centralia
Former Yard Birds Tennant Creates Inclusive Artistic Business in Downtown Centralia. Christy Lakin initially opened her store, ChristyAnn Designs presents The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium, in Yard Birds, but a mere month after launch, the City of Chehalis issued safety and code compliance warnings. “We launched our business in...
Chronicle
Rainier Places Fourth at Ocosta Invitational
In the first big tournament of the season for the Rainier wrestling team, the Mountaineers placed fourth as a team at the Ocosta Invitational over the weekend, led by several standouts. Zander Peck led the charge, finishing first in the 160-pound weight class, with Conner Mounts the next highest finisher...
Chronicle
Toledo Neighbors Program Pajama Drive Runs Through Dec. 17
Columbia Crest Financial Advisors in Chehalis and the Toledo Senior Center are collecting pajamas for all ages and sizes through Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Toledo Neighbors Program to distribute in the Toledo area on Sunday, Dec. 18. Columbia Crest Financial Advisors is located at 2540 NE Kresky Ave. in...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Santa Parade and Holiday Events Galore
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Christmas market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. To reach The Shed, take Exit 77 on Interstate 5 and head west on state Route 6 for about 7 miles before turning right on Spooner Road and follow the signs to The Shed.
Chronicle
Boys Basketball Roundup: Tenino Wins on the Road, Winlock Gets First Victory
Toledo: Winters 15, Stanley 9, Olmstead 15, Fallon 6, Gould 8, Malunat 2, Gale 1. Friday Harbor: Waldron 3, Williamson 2, Posenjak 10, Anderson 8, Kleine 6, Goodrich 4, Gustafson 13, Parsons 2, Johnson 5. At Columbia Adventist. BEAVERS 65, KODIAKS 40. Tenino 22 15 19 9 — 65.
Chronicle
Blazers ‘Run Out of Gym’ in Loss to Edmonds
The Centralia College men’s basketball team saw another solid first half turn into a blowout loss Saturday, falling to Edmonds 104-75. “The second half, we got out-worked in every facet,” CC coach Jason Moir said. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead in the first half before...
Chronicle
Girls Hoops Roundup: Bearcats Successful on Long Road Trip
W.F. West: Fragner 3, Rogerson 12, Deskins 5, Simpson 5, Bennett 2, Dalan 29. Oakville: Mendez 12, Black 3, Cruz 4, Baker 6, Forsythe 7. Pe Ell: Engel 2, Zock 6, Coleman 2, Carper 33, B. King 2. Led by another strong outing from sophomore post Julia Dalan, the W.F....
Chronicle
Firefighters Respond to Centralia House Engulfed in Flames Sunday
A woman estimated to be around 40 years old was taken from the scene and kept under observation for smoke inhalation as responders fought back a house fire in the 1000 block of West Main Street behind the Possibilities Pregnancy Center in Centralia Sunday morning. At about 11:20 a.m., the...
Chronicle
‘Goonies’ House in Astoria Sells to a Fan Who Wants to Protect the Landmark
Hey you guyyys! The likely new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark, says listing agent Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate.
Chronicle
Fort Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display Returns to Centralia
The Fort Borst Park drive-thru light display returned to Centralia Friday night for citizens to enjoy this Christmas season. The light displays, which feature both animated and stationary designs, will be lit up every night from 5 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 25. Entrance fees for vehicles are $5 per vehicle, $10 for small buses and $15 for large buses.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Beat Spartans in Season Debut
Rainier: Swenson 4, Askey 19, Johnson 2, Mathson 3, Beckman 11, Hanson 6, Shymate 4. Forks: B. Johnson 2, Wood 8, K. Johnson 12, Gaydeski-St. John 2, Ramos 8, Wallerstedt 2, Neel 8. Debuting a new-look team with some fresh faces, the Rainier girls basketball team defeated Forks on the...
Chronicle
Tigers Can’t Handle T-Wolf Pressure in Loss
Heritage: Onick 21, Zachrias 10, Brown 7, Holmes 6, Cunningham 6, Houston 4, Gill 2. Centralia: Vallejo 16, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Sprague 2, Yeung 2, Daarud 2. The Centralia boys basketball team never looked much at home on Ron Brown Court on Friday, falling 56-34 to 3A Heritage under constant, harrying pressure from the T-Wolves all night long.
Chronicle
Theresa Tanner Brings Experience to Her New Role as Cowlitz Valley District Ranger
Theresa Tanner, the new Cowlitz Valley District ranger, “hit the ground running” after taking over the role on Sept. 26 amid the Goat Rocks Fire, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release announcing her hiring. Tanner brings experience as a district ranger, a history of working with...
Chronicle
W.F. West Remains Unbeaten With Win Over Bobcats
The W.F. West Bowling team took down an improving Aberdeen Bobcat bowling program Thursday at Fairway Lanes. The Bearcats were with their starting varsity lineup for the first time this season and shot 2014 total pins to Aberdeen's 1468 pins. "It was nice to have our entire line-up on the...
Chronicle
Chehalis City Council Roundup: New LeMay Contract Brings Rate Increases, Noise Complaints at Theater and Tax Clarification
The Chehalis City Council convened Monday night for its regular meeting and a number of items were on the agenda, including a new contract with Harold LeMay Enterprises raising rates for garbage collection, a clarification on property taxes for 2023 and a Washington Department of Ecology water rights settlement revolving around water from the Newaukum River.
