Montclair Local
Montclair chooses Anello as MHS interim AD
The Montclair school board has opted to go with an experienced hand and a Montclair native to lead the high school athletic department. Ron Anello, who was a coach for the Montclair High School football team this past fall, was named the interim athletic director last week to replace P.J. Scarpello, who recently resigned to be athletic director of the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at the end of October.
Montclair High School students receive humanitarian award for leadership
Three Montclair High School seniors, all members of the school’s Center for Social Justice, received Kean University’s 2022 Joy Prescott Humanitarian Award for Student Leadership and Dedication. Sofia Batres, Justin Comini and Aidan Cummins were nominated for the award by the Center for Social Justice teachers, said Jaime...
Montclair seniors pushing township for services
Contending that their concerns have been overlooked, their needs poorly funded and their input undervalued for too long, advocates for Montclair. seniors have launched a campaign to attract support for a new plan of action. It is nothing less than a blitz by Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place —...
Holiday festivities begin in Newark with a tree lighting and the opening of Newark Winter Village
The village includes ice skating, go karts on ice, curling, photo ops, food, drinks and a holiday marketplace.
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
baristanet.com
Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Takes Shape – Conceptually
Montclair, NJ – It will be the largest development in Montclair and could have the largest impact on the Township and its residents. On Tuesday, Montclair residents, in the third in a series of informational meetings on the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment, got a chance to see what the eight-acre site, owned by developer Dave Placek, might actually look like.
Obituary: Barbara M. ‘Babs’ Eberhardt
Barbara M. “Babs” Eberhardt, co-owner of a Montclair real estate firm, active in township organizations and a longtime township resident, died in her sleep at home on Nov. 1, 2022. She was 98. Ms. Eberhardt was born in Montclair in 1924 and moved to Lincoln Park in 1932....
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
rew-online.com
Allure 258 Surges to 75% Leased in East Orange, NJ
Allure 258, the new lifestyle-driven rental building that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood in East Orange, NJ with bold architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
baristanet.com
After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark
Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey
Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
njurbannews.com
Baraka and Invest Newark presents families in affordable housing homeownership program with keys
Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council Members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, Youth Build Founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony this week to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Avenue. The residents became first-time...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Armed Robber Admits Role In Multiple Liquor, Convenience Store Holdups In NJ, NY
UPDATE: A member of a New Jersey-based armed robbery crew copped to holding up five liquor and convenience stores in two states, federal authorities said. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth and two accomplices went on a six-month armed robbery spree beginning in August 2018, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Investigators offer reward after thieves rob USPS mail carriers in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials are issuing a holiday mail alert.Cards or letters from Newark may not make it to their destination. This after thieves tried to rob four mail carriers there over the past five weeks, and got away with two keys to those blue street mailboxes.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more what that means for holiday gifts.One by one, people drop their mail into the locked blue boxes in zip code 07017. There's just one problem: On Monday, an armed robber got away with a mail carrier's postal key."Just terrible," USPS customer Charlie DeFranza said. "If they grab the mail...
