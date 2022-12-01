Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers
The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
MyNorthwest.com
Wyman & Bob react to Mariners trading Winker and Toro for Wong
The Mariners have made their third notable trade of the offseason, this time acquiring two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers. Going from Seattle to the NL Central are outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong comes to Seattle on the last year of his...
OF Bryan Reynolds requests trade from Pirates
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Heyman adds that extension talks between Reynolds and the Pirates had reached an “impasse”, and that caused Reynolds to request the trade. He says the Pirates still have no intention of trading him. The Bucs have since released a statement on the trade request:
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher
The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
Astros Claim Rylan Bannon From Cubs
The Astros announced they have claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Cubs. Bannon, 27 in April, was drafted by the Dodgers but went to the Orioles in the 2018 trade that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers. He stuck with the O’s until August of 2022 but has gone on a whirlwind adventure through the waiver wire since then. He has been claimed by the Dodgers, Braves, Cubs and now Astros in the past few months.
Viva El Birdos
Winter Meeting Predictions
It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
Orioles met with SP Noah Syndergaard
As the Orioles search for additions to their rotation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they had a Zoom call with Noah Syndergaard yesterday. Syndergaard is a free agent after playing out the past season with the Angels and Phillies. It’s been widely reported that the Orioles...
MLB Winter Meetings Underway in San Diego
The Diamondbacks are expected to be active with trades and perhaps a signing or two
Yardbarker
Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers
In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Those plans came to a quick halt after...
MLB Trade Rumors
