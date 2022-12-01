Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett
Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been chosen as the new Freshman Leadership Representative. She joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the incoming House freshman democratic class is “more unified than ever.”Dec. 3, 2022.
A new low: Why Trump endorsed ‘terminating’ constitutional law
Donald Trump has spent much of his post-presidency tenure preparing for a comeback campaign in 2024, but the Republican has periodically made the case that he simply isn’t willing to wait that long to reclaim power he hasn’t earned. As regular readers may recall, it was in April...
Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out
Top Republicans have stayed silent as the White House strongly criticized former President Donald Trump for suggesting that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and why it is crucial for Republicans to rebuke them.Dec. 5, 2022.
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
The real story behind the proposed changes in the Democratic primary calendar
Michael Scherer, national political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Ali Velshi about the strategy behind President Biden's proposal to reorder the Democratic primary states, and the potential fallout for states, like New Hampshire, that could try to go rogue and set their own schedule. Dec. 3, 2022.
Zuckerberg deepfake appears in damning ad with toast to Democrats
It’s not. And that’s the point. The Facebook founder and CEO of the platform’s behemoth parent company, Meta, just had his likeness used in a rather cutting advertisement produced by the progressive activist group Demand Progress. The ad, which was released this week, deploys a deepfake of...
Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart talks to the new Human Rights Campaign president, Kelley Robinson, who was in the gallery with her wife when the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this week.Dec. 3, 2022.
Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns
On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
Warnock fights for moderate-leaning voters in final stretch of GA Senate runoff
Senator Raphael Warnock is targeting Republican-leaning voters turned off by Republican Herschel Walker. Sarah Riggs Amico, Founder of Our American Dreams PAC and MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final stretch of this crucial Senate race. Dec. 5, 2022.
Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.
What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
Hillary Clinton on the fight against autocracy in the U.S. and abroad
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with Hillary Clinton. The Former Secretary of State weighs in on how the United States can support Iranian women protesters, explains why autocrats target women, and details the importance of standing up to autocracy across the country and the globe. Dec. 5, 2022.
Warnock and Walker fight to win over moderate voters ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are just days until Georgia voters decide who to send the U.S. Senate for the next six years. MSNBC Political Contributor Greg Bluestein joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fight to win over Republican leaning voters turned off by Walker’s campaign. Dec. 4, 2022.
Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter
Ali Velshi reports on how the people of Ukraine are coping with the onset of bitter winter temperatures after Russia destroyed their energy infrastructure despite there being no military purpose in the strikes. Dec. 3, 2022.
Hillary Clinton on women’s rights: 'We’ve got to keep fighting'
During a United Nations speech in 1995, Hillary Clinton said, “human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Ahead of the Clinton Foundation’s Women’s Voices Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas, Hillary Clinton sat down with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss why that message resonates today and the ongoing fight for women in America and across the globe. Dec. 4, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy’s GOP extremism problem is a very bad omen
On Tuesday, the last act of the 2022 midterms will play out as Georgia voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. No matter the result, it will bring to an end an election cycle that saw close to $17 billion in campaign expenditures and apocalyptic warnings of democracy on death’s door. Yet with the smoke all but cleared, the end result is a country as hopelessly divided as it was before Election Day.
