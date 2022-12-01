ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hdogar

Rules that Former Presidents Have to Follow

Being the President of the United States has its own set of perks- quite obviously. However, just as everything comes at a cost, being the President of the US also has its disadvantages in terms of restrictions and rules. These rules do not leave your side even after leaving the office at the end of your tenure.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they don't have yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation's electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists.

