Stephanie Fryer
3d ago
Dead people always help democrats "win" in Pennsylvania. Nothing to see here. 🙄
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
WGAL
One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
WGAL
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
‘We want to fix Harrisburg’: Reformers summit seeks solutions to state government’s woes
The event, sponsored by Fair Districts PA and the League of Women Voters of Pa., kicks off Saturday. The post ‘We want to fix Harrisburg’: Reformers summit seeks solutions to state government’s woes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Marijuana pardon program falls short in delivering relief
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last September, Governor Tom Wolf had high hopes that many Pennsylvanians would be cleared of their small possession marijuana charges through a special pardons program.But that program may be going up in smoke. Remember the fanfare when the state announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to expedite pardons for those with non-violent marijuana convictions. Turns out that only 231 pardons have been approved so far, with over 2,000 requests rejected. Marijuana defense attorney Patrick Nightingale said the program was limited to just a single possession charge that few...
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Lawmakers, officials reflect on 30-year legacy of Pa.'s CHIP
When Chris Coles’ husband lost his job as a steelworker in the mid-1980s, she feared for her family. She feared for her ability to put food on the table and pay electric bills, and, most of all, she feared for her son Justin’s health. “We lost our health...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
David Osborne: Shapiro should follow Tennessee's lead on dealing with unions
After contributing nearly $11 million to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign, executives of Pennsylvania’s biggest labor union will surely expect a return on their investment. But for Shapiro, fulfilling those expectations would be a grave mistake, as the incoming governor can learn by studying contrasting examples from Illinois and Tennessee.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. High: 48; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today, rain Saturday, clear Sunday. Pot convictions stay: When announcing the marijuana pardon project this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their criminal records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.
Community members in Pennsylvania come together to prevent targeted violence
YORK, Pa. — Urban Rural Action is launching Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month non-partisan program that will bring together 28 Pennsylvanians in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties. “[We want to] bring them together for learning about media literacy, constructive dialogue, targeted violence, engaging with each other,...
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
WPXI Pittsburgh
UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens
PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
Shapiro appoints long-time advisor as Chief of Staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dana Fritz, a Lehigh Valley native, as his Chief of Staff. A longtime trusted aide, Fritz is a graduate of Temple University who has worked with Governor-Elect Shapiro for nearly a decade. Fritz has extensive experience in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General during Shapiro's term. As Chief of Staff, Fritz will oversee the Office of the Governor...
sauconsource.com
More Stringent DUI Penalties for Pa. Drivers Take Effect
An update to the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code that increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders went into effect this week. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the law Act 59 of 2022, which is commonly called “Deana’s Law,” over the summer after it passed the Pennsylvania House and Senate. According...
DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets
Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
