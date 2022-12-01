Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Rollin Howard Binion: 1945-2022
Rollin Howard Binion passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 77. His passing was due to complications from pneumonia and heart disease. Rollin was born Aug. 31, 1945, in Centralia, Washington, to Robert and Maxine. He grew up in Onalaska, Washington, where he graduated from high school. He spent most of his adult life in Wenatchee, Washington, working as a long distance truck driver and spent the last 12 years in Onalaska enjoying family and old friends.
In Loving Memory of Jean Audrey Swann: 1930-2022
Jean Audrey Swann, age 92, passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Chehalis, Washington where she grew up. She is preceded in death by her partner of 38 years Johnnie Thompson; parents Melvin and Clara Dunn; brothers Joyce Dunn, Wayne Dunn and Russell Dunn; and sisters Virginia Franks, Dorothy Knaggs, Lucille Strong and Elma Holycross.
In Loving Memory of Stephanie Westenhaver: 1960-2022
Beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, Stephanie Kay Westenhaver passed from this world on Nov. 18, 2022. Born in Aberdeen, Washington, Stephanie spent most of her adult life in the Centralia/Chehalis area. She enjoyed camping with friends and family and frequent visits to Yellowstone National Park. In life, Stephanie was...
In Loving Memory of Mary Wright: 1941-2022
Mary Elizabeth Wright, 81, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Tacoma General Hospital. Mary was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to John Richard and Dorothy Francis (Spencer) Cottom. Her family moved to Southern California when she was young. Years after finishing high school, Mary decided to expand her horizons, enrolling at El Camino College in Gardena, California, and earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse.
Death Notices: Dec. 3, 2022
• SHERRY L. PENNY, 67, Chehalis, died Nov. 26 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOAN (JOANN) P. BUZZARD, 88, Centralia, died Nov. 22 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. •...
Brian Mittge Commentary: Happy 80th Birthday to a Right Jolly Old Elf
When the Fort Borst Park Christmas lights turn on this weekend for the first time in 2022, many folks will deserve thanks. The first guy in line to do the thanking is also the first guy in line to do the work. In fact, he kicked off the Fort Borst...
From the Ashes of Yard Birds, The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium Arises in Centralia
Former Yard Birds Tennant Creates Inclusive Artistic Business in Downtown Centralia. Christy Lakin initially opened her store, ChristyAnn Designs presents The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium, in Yard Birds, but a mere month after launch, the City of Chehalis issued safety and code compliance warnings. “We launched our business in...
Cowlitz Tribe’s Gamble: Campaign to Keep Rivals to ilani Casino at Bay Raises Questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Toledo Neighbors Program Pajama Drive Runs Through Dec. 17
Columbia Crest Financial Advisors in Chehalis and the Toledo Senior Center are collecting pajamas for all ages and sizes through Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Toledo Neighbors Program to distribute in the Toledo area on Sunday, Dec. 18. Columbia Crest Financial Advisors is located at 2540 NE Kresky Ave. in...
Community Calendar: Santa Parade and Holiday Events Galore
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. The Christmas market will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. To reach The Shed, take Exit 77 on Interstate 5 and head west on state Route 6 for about 7 miles before turning right on Spooner Road and follow the signs to The Shed.
‘Goonies’ House in Astoria Sells to a Fan Who Wants to Protect the Landmark
Hey you guyyys! The likely new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark, says listing agent Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate.
Mossy’s Hailey Brooks, Centralia’s Peyton Smith MVPs at CC Volleyball Showcase
Honoring local seniors across Lewis County, Centralia College had its yearly volleyball showcase Saturday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020. In back-and-forth action, the blue team defeated the yellow team in four, close sets, after the yellow team took the first set.
Firefighters Respond to Centralia House Engulfed in Flames Sunday
A woman estimated to be around 40 years old was taken from the scene and kept under observation for smoke inhalation as responders fought back a house fire in the 1000 block of West Main Street behind the Possibilities Pregnancy Center in Centralia Sunday morning. At about 11:20 a.m., the...
Memorial Service Set for Bellevue Police Officer Killed in Crash
A public memorial service for Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson, who died last month in a crash while on duty, will be held Tuesday afternoon. The celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St. The service at the Bellevue convention center is open to the public.
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Fort Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display Returns to Centralia
The Fort Borst Park drive-thru light display returned to Centralia Friday night for citizens to enjoy this Christmas season. The light displays, which feature both animated and stationary designs, will be lit up every night from 5 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 25. Entrance fees for vehicles are $5 per vehicle, $10 for small buses and $15 for large buses.
Rainier Places Fourth at Ocosta Invitational
In the first big tournament of the season for the Rainier wrestling team, the Mountaineers placed fourth as a team at the Ocosta Invitational over the weekend, led by several standouts. Zander Peck led the charge, finishing first in the 160-pound weight class, with Conner Mounts the next highest finisher...
Kiddin’ Around to Revamp Lewis County Business Week
Centralia nonprofit Kiddin’ Around is bringing Business Week back to Lewis County. Business Week is a national program that has been a long-established tradition locally. This will be the program’s first year back since 2019. From Dec. 12 through 15, high school juniors will be spending their days...
Chehalis City Council Roundup: New LeMay Contract Brings Rate Increases, Noise Complaints at Theater and Tax Clarification
The Chehalis City Council convened Monday night for its regular meeting and a number of items were on the agenda, including a new contract with Harold LeMay Enterprises raising rates for garbage collection, a clarification on property taxes for 2023 and a Washington Department of Ecology water rights settlement revolving around water from the Newaukum River.
One in Custody After Thurston County Investigators Rule Shooting Death a Homicide
A homicide investigation has been opened after a woman was found shot dead at a Lacey apartment early Monday. Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper said the incident occurred sometime before 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments in Lacey. He said a Pierce County man confessed to a family member he had killed a woman, his girlfriend, and the family member called the police. When investigators arrived at the hotel, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
