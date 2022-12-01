ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever

By Emily Rella
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAu05_0jU6N4q300

Fast food joint Chick-fil-A has garnered a cult-like following in its 76 years of business — and even came in as the No. 1 restaurant among Gen-Z customers this year.

Now, the beloved chicken chain is entering a new area of business for the first time ever, where fans can proudly show off their love for the brand through an online store selling branded merchandise.

Brand fans can visit the chain's new website and find a plethora of merchandise repping their favorite menu items, like a blanket version of the famed Chick-fil-A sauce packet complete with a chicken nugget-themed pillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrGnJ_0jU6N4q300

via Chick-Fil-A

Other standouts include an I Heart Waffle Fries hoodie and a bag of plush cows with the brand's namesake slogan 'Eat More Chikin.'

Items range from $15 to $75, with the company reportedly expecting items to sell out quickly.

The chain has earned a reputation among its followers for having exceptional customer service, with servers notoriously being taught to tell customers "my pleasure" instead of "you're welcome" when thanked.

It's become the fabric of the Chick-fil-A brand identity which can be seen through the merchandise items that boast positive slogans like "today is good" and notecards reading "thanks for being my #1".

Chick-Fil-A isn't the first fast-food chain to dabble in the arena of merchandise, with rivals McDonald's and Chipotle boasting their own online stores, and other brands like Dunkin' and Taco Bell teaming up with third-party sellers (Elf Cosmetics and Tipsy Elves, for example) to make limited-edition collections for seasonal releases.

Chick-Fil-A did not specify whether or not it would be adding more merchandise in the coming months.

Entrepreneur has reached out for additional information about the new endeavor.

