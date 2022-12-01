Read full article on original website
Holiday Magic at the Amaze Light Festival
Don’t you just love this time of year! There are so many magical moments to enjoy with your kids, including the magical new Amaze Light Festival! Held at Citi Field in Queens, the Amaze Light Festival features millions of lights located in over 50,000-square-feet of space. This includes larger-than-life displays with lights and beautifully illuminated-themed worlds located throughout the space.
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
Updated story: ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven BusinessPolice are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking…
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
‘Winter Wonderland’ in Edison to provide family-friendly fun to the community
A winter wonderland in Edison will be doing more than just entertaining the public – it will also help those in need.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.The store is l…
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Body of Unidentified Male Discovered in Manorhaven Parking Lot, Police Say
The Homicide Squad is investigating a death of an undetermined nature that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM in Manorhaven. According to Detectives, Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road. Upon arrival, Officers located a male Hispanic approximately 40-years-old lying on the ground. The unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Crowd fills Riverhead’s new town square for tree-lighting event Sunday evening : photo slideshow
A crowd filled Riverhead’s new town square Sunday evening to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the inaugural lighting of the Colorado blue spruce Christmas tree bedecked with festive decorations and a thousand colorful lights, standing tall near the center of the square. Revelers enjoyed caroling, performances by East...
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Cottingham, also known as the “Times Square Torso Killer” has been found guilty in more than 10 gruesome murders across the tristate area.
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores.
Man shoots floor during smoke shop robbery in Queens, stole approx. $10K: NYPD
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A smoke shop in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning, according to police. A couple of unknown men went into the Continental Smoke Shop when one of the men pulled out a gun and took around $10,000 from the register. Police said the man shot […]
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
Man, 19, stabbed in LI Taco Bell parking lot
A Suffolk County man stabbed another man in a Taco Bell parking lot Thursday night.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
