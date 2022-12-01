ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Michigan DL Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge, will continue to play

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJNj9_0jU6MnO000

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the charge against Smith was filed on Wednesday stemming from an alleged Oct. 7 incident in Ann Arbor. No details about the incident were available. The charge relates to carrying a concealed weapon.

In a statement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the charge came as a result of a traffic stop.

Smith was not arrested at the scene, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit told MLive.com. That led to the nearly two-month delay in the charge being filed.

Smith was not arrested at the scene of the incident, which meant further investigation was required, Savit said. His office received the report on the Smith incident from the Ann Arbor Police Department on Oct. 14, he said.

"In those circumstances, about a month before we authorize charges is pretty commonplace," he said. "He was not in custody."

"It can sometimes take significantly longer than (a month and a half), actually," Savit added.

Manuel said “based on the information communicated” to the Michigan athletic department, the school feels comfortable allowing Smith to continue to play. Smith, a senior defensive tackle, is one of Michigan’s best players.

“We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the university or community,” Manuel said. “Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

Added Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh: “I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.”

Smith has played in all 12 games for Michigan this season, including last week’s Big Ten East-clinching victory over Ohio State. Smith has 43 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Wolverines, now 12-0 and ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, will face Purdue on Saturday in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

With a win, Michigan would be guaranteed a spot in the four-team playoff.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
Action News Jax

Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam

Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox Sports decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.
Action News Jax

Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25

The 2022 college football season has reached the finish line with Championship Weekend giving us all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Action News Jax

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, declare for NFL draft

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s college career is officially over. Ohio State announced Monday that Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. No. 1 Georgia as he continues to rehab the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the majority of the season. Smith-Njigba, a star wide receiver, will enter the 2023 NFL draft, the school said.
FOX Sports

Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten

After myriad debate points, a handful of upsets, a dash of drama, and as wild a Championship Weekend as we've had in some time, the College Football Playoff is now upon us. It wasn't even all that controversial either — outside a few folks from the Yellowhammer State who view it as Alabama's birthright every season.
The Associated Press

Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy