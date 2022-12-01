Rollin Howard Binion passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, in Lacey, Washington, at the age of 77. His passing was due to complications from pneumonia and heart disease. Rollin was born Aug. 31, 1945, in Centralia, Washington, to Robert and Maxine. He grew up in Onalaska, Washington, where he graduated from high school. He spent most of his adult life in Wenatchee, Washington, working as a long distance truck driver and spent the last 12 years in Onalaska enjoying family and old friends.

