cowboystatedaily.com
10-Year-Old Dies In Reported Sledding Accident On Wind River Indian Reservation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The FBI has confirmed that a young boy died Nov. 26 after an incident on the Wind River Indian Reservation, but says the case is still being investigated. Travis Blackburn Jr., 10, died in an accident, according to his obituary. He...
wrrnetwork.com
RHS Students: Overwhelming Support for CC, but Only After Extensive Training
What is it that makes Riverton High School Students feel unsafe in their building? According to a school-wide survey by Principal John Griffith, excepting the senior class, it’s the behavior of other students, including fights and not knowing what is going on during school drills that concern the student body. Students said they are also concerned about kids who let others into the building at side doors without them going through the front office, especially if it is people they do not know.
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Dad Accused Of Breaking Newborn Twins’ Legs: ‘I Pulled Too Hard And Heard A Little Pop’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Strong language: The following story contains descriptions of violence and language some may find graphic and disturbing. Read at your own discretion. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. A Riverton man accused of breaking his newborn twin daughters’ legs has...
cowboystatedaily.com
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
sweetwaternow.com
Game and Fish Investigate Dead Birds Discovered at Ocean Lake
FREMONT COUNTY — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigated a waterfowl die-off at Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area on November 29. Personnel discovered 77 dead mallard ducks and one afflicted Canada goose that was euthanized. These birds were collected and some of them will be disease tested...
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Captain Appointed Interim Chief of Police
The City of Riverton announced Friday that Captain Wes Romero has been appointed Interim Chief of Police for the Riverton Police Department. Romero will serve in the position of interim chief until a full-time replacement for retiring chief, Eric Murphy is selected. “Interim Chief Romero is an experienced leader who...
