wrfi.org

Headlines for December 5, 2022

The State Comptroller’s Office is seeking to return $20 million of unclaimed money to people in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Voice, the funds consist of remaining cash from old bank accounts, misplaced paychecks, and unused insurance claims. Statewide, the owed money has racked up to $17.5 billion. Just last year, the state returned $348 million in formerly unclaimed funds. New York residents, organizations, and businesses can check for any lost funds owed to them using the comptroller’s database.
ithaca.com

The Savage Club Holiday Concert – “The Savages, Home for the Holidays”

Ithaca, New York – The Savage Club of Ithaca is hosting a holiday music concert. This hour-long show will feature a variety of choral holiday music, ranging from old-English carols to modern sing-along favorites. The show will be held at the Savage Club Performing Arts Center, 1004 Auburn Rd,...
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
WIBX 950

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
Big Frog 104

Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World

Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
ithaca.com

Ithaca Fire Fights Collegetown Blaze

ITHACA, NY, December 5, 2022-- Just after 6:00am this morning, Ithaca Fire was dispatched to 151 Dryden Road in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor. A second alarm was immediately transmitted which brings in off duty members to...
owegopennysaver.com

Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Winter Coat Drive Success!

The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the community for the hundreds of winter coats that were donated for those in need during their annual drive. They would also like to thank St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin Library, Johnson’s Pools & Spas, and the Apalachin Methodist Church for serving as drop off points for the coats. The Open Door Mission was able to distribute the coats.
WETM

Mornings in: Denny Smith part 2

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For this segment of ‘Mornings In’ we meet with artist Denny Smith again but this time in his studio. His studio is filled with pieces he’s created over the years, he even has brushes that he used in his college days hanging on the wall.
WETM

Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.

