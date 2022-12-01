Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Matt Hardy Comments On The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Liked Him A Lot
In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the working relationship between his brother Jeff and former boss Vince McMahon. He said: “I think Vince liked Jeff a lot. He could tell he was different, he was out there. When...
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22
We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
EC3 Claims AEW Talent Didn’t Want To Listen To William Regal, Brian Pillman Jr Responds
In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed that William Regal ‘instantly regretted’ his decision to join AEW and said the talent wasn’t listening to his advice. Brian Pillman Jr responded to the comments, cited by Busted Open Radio’s Justin LaBar. EC3 said: “He’s too valuable to...
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal’s Possible AEW Exit, Says The Blackpool Combat Club Need To Have A Meeting
In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about the rumors that William Regal is leaving AEW and headed back to the WWE. He noted that the Blackpool Combat Club, which Regal founded, will need to have a team meeting. Here are highlights:. On Regal’s status in...
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli.
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Grayson Waller Segment Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT
In a video posted to Twitter, Grayson Waller announced that he will host a the Grayson Waller Effect on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. He said it will be the biggest one yet, as it will feature JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Carmelo Hayes and the winner of the match between Axiom, Von Wagner and Andre Chase. The updated lineup includes:
Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job
Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns
– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below. Lee and...
Matt Hardy On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Had a Main Event Run in WWE, Says It Would Be Different Today
Shelton Benjamin has been a reliable performer for WWE over the years but he never got a main event push, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on why that’s the case. Hardy discussed Benjamin briefly in the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can check out some highlights below:
