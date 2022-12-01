Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Santa makes early stop on Dearborn Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s crunch mode for Santa as we are now three weeks from Christmas. But even with all his last minute demands and requests -- FOX 10 News spotted him on Dearborn Street Sunday afternoon. Marty and Chris Henken -- hosting the big man in red...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lots of holiday cheer at Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fortunately we were able to avoid any weather delays Saturday morning for a jam-packed day of Christmas activities on both sides of the bay. Starting in Tillman’s Corner -- the Theodore High School Bobcat Marching Band getting the party started with “Walking in a Winter Wonderland!”
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Christmas Parade packs the streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas magic still very much alive on the Eastern Shore. Two weeks after lighting the big tree -- the crowds returned for Fairhope’s Christmas parade. Thousands lined Section Street to see the floats, marching bands, and Christmas characters. “Oh -- it’s wonderful. Everybody gets together...
utv44.com
Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
Tape Art documentary being filmed in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in downtown Mobile this week, you may see some new murals up, however, there’s one big difference between these murals and the ones already in downtown: these are temporary. Artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are working to create a massive work of art outside of The Temple Downtown. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church spread some holiday cheer Saturday morning in Mobile. CityHope Church in Mobile held its 19th annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event. The effort, also underway the CityHope’s churches in Malbis and Foley, uses monetary donations from church members to buy toys for 1,600 foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Visit the Beau Rivage this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the holiday season at the Beau Rivage! The Beau Rivage’s legendary Christmas decor will be on display throughout the holidays. This seasons décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent, oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered tress and thousands of red poinsettias throughout the atrium. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will soar over Beau Rivage’s atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, which offers an outstanding opportunity to capture photos with family and friends.
utv44.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennis Championship competitors visiting Mobile, enjoyed exploring during downtime
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United States Tennis Association wrapped up its 2022 Southern Combo Doubles Championships in Mobile. 1,500 players from across the South came out to compete in the four-day Championship. While the competition heated up over the four days, players also had the opportunity to explore Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry continued its annual tradition to fill up hundreds of boxes of food, that will be given out to Baldwin County families, just in time for Christmas. It’s always the season of giving at Prodisee Pantry, but Executive Director Deann Servos said that during the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Festival of Nativities returns to Daphne after 2-year hiatus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of their beloved nativity scene event after a two-year hiatus. “Come and Behold Him...A festival of Nativities” is on full display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne. The community stopped by...
Terry Cove land sale brings mega bucks
A Texas investor paid $22 million cash for almost 24 acres on Terry Cove off Captain Trent Lane in Orange Beach and plans to develop The Abaco, a 240-unit condominium complex, according to Bob Shallow of Re/Max Paradise, who handled both sides of the transaction. The project will feature a huge lazy river and boat docks with slips for sale. Presales and construction will start next year.
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
WALA-TV FOX10
Banana Pudding with Barnyard Buffet
JJ from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious banana pudding. Watch the video to see how it’s prepared. Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Blvd. S, Saraland, AL. For more on the restaurant visit their website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
utv44.com
One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
Comments / 0