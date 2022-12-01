Read full article on original website
Salvation Army says its behind last year's pace by 3,000 volunteer hours
The Salvation Army says it's behind last year's bell ringer pace by more than 3,000 hours. They need hundreds more bell ringers to meet the $2 million goal."When times are tough, as they are now, we see more people relying on The Salvation Army for help," Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander, said. "In turn, we rely on more volunteers for their help at this most important time of year."Click here for more information.
NBA
1,500 Warm Coats from Chet, a Caring Citizen
From its first days in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has wanted to reflect Oklahoma’s values of hard work, commitment, and care for community. That meant identifying people who already hold those same values and putting them in positions to show Oklahomans what they’re made of. That includes people like Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who knew Oklahoma City would be a great fit for him before he was even drafted by the Thunder back in June.
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it.
'Kisses for Kyle' hosts annual holiday gift drive, supports children battling cancer
After Sharon Snyder’s two-year-old son died from Leukemia, she decided to start a nonprofit to help families in the Delaware Valley region who are battling childhood cancer.
Humane Society announces ‘Giving Tuesday’ match challenge
– Donations to Woods Humane Society will go twice as far for homeless animals from now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Thanks to a group of local compassionate animal friends, including the Sparacio Foundation, and in celebration of the international day of charitable giving, all donations made to the organization at WoodsHumane.org will be matched, up to $15,000.
